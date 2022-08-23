AvAir Invests in Sustainability Efforts

Aviation Industry Leader Collaborates with WM

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AvAir , an inventory solutions provider for the aviation aftermarket, is proud to announce it is now working with WM to improve its sustainability efforts. WM is the leading environmental service and solutions provider in North America and will provide an extensive evaluation and recommendations on how AvAir can improve its operations to reduce its environmental impact.

"From how we serve our customers and employees to how our operations are run on a daily basis, we are always trying to improve our processes and services," said Mike Bianco, CEO of AvAir. "Assessing our operations to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impacts is something my team and I care deeply about. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with the sustainability team at WM."

WM will review AvAir's processes and data to benchmark procurement, waste, water, energy, fuel, transportation, and other potential contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. After a thorough evaluation, WM will deliver a summary of AvAir operations, environmental impacts, and improvement recommendations. Following that, AvAir will establish goals and initiatives to improve its environmental impact across all channels of the company.

Bianco is a member of the Thunderbirds, a Phoenix -based nonprofit that distributes monies raised through the WM Phoenix Open golf tournament. WM implemented its sustainability efforts at the tournament in 2013. Since then, WM has engaged over 100 vendors and sponsors with annual sustainability requirements, developed greenhouse gas and water reduction strategies to balance the tournament footprint, and more. Resulting in zero waste – all materials are recycled, repurposed, composted, donated, or sent to create energy, an incredible feat. Through Bianco's participation in the nonprofit and golf tournament, he saw the impressive impact WM had on the event and was motivated to make a difference. He knew AvAir could lead the way to effect changes in the aviation industry.

AvAir is headquartered in Chandler, Ariz. with operations in Dublin, Ireland. It has been named the Supplier of the Year for 2021 and 2022 by Airline Economics, the leading industry trade publication. It has also been recognized for its work in sustainability by The Aviation 100 two years in a row, AvAir received the Environmental Sustainability award.

AvAir offers solutions for customers and suppliers to buy, sell, exchange, loan, lease, or consign inventories with more than 26 million in-stock parts. The company is ISO 9001, AS9120, and ASA 100 certified and adheres to the highest quality standards in all phases: purchasing, receiving, stocking, sales, and shipping.

