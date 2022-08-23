AMRA Medical Pivots -- Both In Look and Focus

AMRA Medical launches a new brand identity and logo to align with its clinical focus.

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMRA Medical — a health informatics company taking magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to a new level for precision medicine with its cutting-edge technology — announced today it is officially launching a new brand identity to align with its evolving focus on clinical applications.

For the first 12 years of our young history, we have made incredible progress proving the value of advanced MRI analytics. We are focused on equipping clinicians and researchers with new and improved ways to measure muscle and fat composition in the body. With our new brand identity and logo redesign, we demonstrate our commitment to working side by side with the medical community as trusted partners in their journey to delivering top-tier health care.

Our research partnerships, early clinical partnerships, and robust library of publications demonstrate that our MRI-based measurements provide personalized insight into overall health. This allows clinicians and their patients to use our measurements as actionable guiding posts when managing overall health and complex diseases.

Eric Converse, CEO at AMRA, commented: "As we continue to build upon our foundation and knowledge base about how our technology greatly extends the power of MRI in aiding precision medicine, we will continuously challenge the status quo and push our limits. Only then, will we gain the greatest mindshare and recognition that MRI-based body composition is a valuable path forward for precision medicine."

Learn more about AMRA Medical's Clinical Services by visiting the website https://amramedical.com/solutions/ .

AMRA. Precision for decision. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AMRA Medical