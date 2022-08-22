Transgender Surgery Documentary Released By Seattle Plastic Surgeon Dr. Sajan FTM Top Surgery

Documentary Detailed A Patient's Journey With Gender Affirming Breast Tissue Removal FTM Top Surgery at Allure Esthetic Now On YouTube

SEATTLE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gender affirming top surgery has continued to grow in popularity every year for the last few years. Yet, it still remains a largely misunderstood procedure, and transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming people still face widespread discrimination. One of the top plastic surgeons in the United States performing gender affirming top surgery, Dr. Javad Sajan, hopes to tell the stories of his real patients to help end the stigma behind gender affirmation surgery.

The first episode of Dr. Sajan's documentary series covered a patient named Blake who undergoes gender affirming FTM top surgery with Dr. Sajan. Having thought of surgery since he was in high school, Blake finally had his consultation with Dr. Sajan in December 2019. Blake shares his hopes for surgery, his surgery, and the scars he never wanted in the first place.

In his episode, Blake discusses his experiences with binding and how top surgery will change his life, he says, "I am a really active person. I'm slinging 50 pound bags of feed, throwing hay bales around, and with binding it is strenuous. It's really annoying to feel it, especially when it causes chaffing and discomfort. I don't even really know what a T-shirt feels like without a binder on."

Future episodes will follow other transgender patients as they undergo top surgery at Allure Esthetic. Each patient tells a unique story of discovering their identity, coming out, their discriminatory experiences, and their top surgery journey. The next episode comes out this week. Stay tuned on the realdrseattle YouTube channel , Instagram , and realdrseattle.tv to see the next episode as soon as it is published.

About Dr. Javad Sajan: Dr. Javad Sajan is a plastic surgeon and medical director at Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery . He performs several top surgeries every week and has extensive experience providing surgical gender affirming care. Along with top surgery, Dr. Sajan also provides other procedures such as facial feminization , tracheal shave , transgender body contouring , and transgender breast augmentation . Allure Esthetic serves patients from around the United States and the world and hopes to tell more of their stories through this intimate and powerful documentary series.

