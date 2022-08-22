CG Infinity, Inc Launches First New Startup from Its Innovation Program

DALLAS and FT. WORTH, Texas, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IgniteConnex, Inc. was founded back in January, but its primary product has been in production for over 2 years serving nearly 200 users and several enterprise customers nationally. Co-Founders Rob Palacios (President) and Sebastian Labrador (Chief Technology Officer) have brought to market a unique enterprise integration and automation platform that touts high-value, low-code, and low-cost.

CG Infinity: People First + Driven to Transform (PRNewsfoto/Cyber Group) (PRNewswire)

What is IgniteConnex?

IgniteConnex is a low-code offering to help Financial Services and Energy/Utility customers deliver value using integration approaches proficient in modernizing extant investments in legacy technology. Each project engagement is established through a collaborative partnership with CG Infinity, a professional services firm.

IgniteConnex Platform for Industry Solutions

IgniteConnex (IC) develops "digital products" or pre-packaged solutions around an industry problem. An example in the Financial Services vertical is the IC product, IgniteOpen, a Digital Account Opening tool that manages integrations, business process automation, and user-experience.

About the Founders

Rob Palacios, President & Co-Founder of IgniteConnex, Inc.

Rob has a 30+ year history of helping businesses leverage technology to gain rapid market share and build sustainable competitive advantage. Rob has done this both as an executive as well as a consultant with several reputable organizations such as the National Security Agency, Arthur Andersen, Hitachi, and Texas Capital Bank. Furthermore, Rob will use his wealth of industry experience to take IgniteConnex to the new heights.

Sebastian Labrador, CTO & Co-Founder of IgniteConnex, Inc.

Sebastian brings a unique point of view on enterprise architecture and building high-performance teams. Using his experience from low-level block storage virtualization with Hewlett Packard, monitoring intelligence with Capital One, to inventing new software products with CG Infinity, Sebastian will use his vision on technology and business to set the pace and trajectory of IgniteConnex, Inc.

How to learn more?

Check out the latest details on www.igniteconnex.com, or contact sales@igniteconnex.com

