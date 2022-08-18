Torch.AI & Vertosoft Join Forces to Optimize Data Infrastructure with AI for 100+ New Customers Across the U.S. Government

Torch.AI & Vertosoft Join Forces to Optimize Data Infrastructure with AI for 100+ New Customers Across the U.S. Government

LEAWOOD, Kan., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Torch.AI, pioneers of data infrastructure AI, announced today a partnership with Vertosoft to accelerate the adoption of next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) and data infrastructure software capabilities across the U.S. Government.

Torch.AI (PRNewswire)

Torch.AI, already supporting some of the world's most important organizations, has re-imagined how organizations use and extract value from data. The company's software is quickly becoming the AI ecosystem and data infrastructure standard, introducing a new way for teams to increase productivity, prioritize resources, and bridge data silos by accessing and correlating mission-critical information.

Torch.AI's role in the partnership will be to propel the adoption and delivery of new data infrastructures powered by AI to government agencies seeking an innovative response to complex data challenges. Torch's solutions will complement Vertosoft's strong portfolio of enabling technology partners in DOD agencies, such as the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, and further extend reach to Vertosoft's vast 100+ organization network across the greater DOD and Civilian space.

As a leading emerging technology distributor, Vertosoft is focused on bringing innovative and emerging technologies to the public sector. With dozens of contract vehicles and government-wide acquisition contracts, Vertosoft simplifies government procurement. The partnership with Torch.AI will enable Vertosoft to bring critically important data and AI capabilities to every level of government.

"We're excited to build on our momentum in the government space and continue powering mission-critical decisions and operational capabilities with our data infrastructure AI solutions," says Bobby Butler, Director of Partner Success at Torch.AI. "We see Vertosoft as a key component of our public sector strategy and plan to leverage their experience in bringing technology to the government market."

"We continue to hear from public sector customers across the U.S. Federal, State, and Local markets that they're consistently looking to integrate more diverse datasets into their decision-making process and have systematically struggled in doing so," says Josh Slattery, Vice President of Technology Sales at Vertosoft. "Vertosoft is thrilled to partner with Torch.AI to help bridge the gaps and turn AI into a reality for our public sector customers."

About Torch.AI

Torch.AI, the Data Infrastructure AI Pioneers, are headquartered in Kansas City with offices in Washington, DC. The company developed the use of AI to process data in-flight, radically evolving analytic and operational capabilities in any IT environment. Torch.AI's products and people are currently actively supporting operations in industries including financial services, construction and engineering, healthcare, and the US Department of Defense, US Department of Homeland Security, and other agencies.

To learn more about the company, visit Torch.AI.

About Vertosoft

Established in 2016, Vertosoft accelerates the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within the government. We bring the flexibility, agility, and responsiveness of a small company with the experience of a large organization. With our clear focus on emerging technology growth in government, Vertosoft is uniquely positioned to reduce complexity and provide scalable, cloud-ready technology solutions that enable government agencies to deliver smarter, client-centric digital transformations.

Media Contact:

hello@torch.ai

Vertosoft (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Torch.AI