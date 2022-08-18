Best Lawyers in America Recognizes Martin Walker PC Attorneys Among Top Lawyers for 2023

Trial lawyers Reid Martin, Jack Walker, Marisa Allen selected to prestigious legal guide

TYLER, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martin Walker PC attorneys Reid Martin, Jack Walker and Marisa Allen have each been named among the top lawyers in the country in the 2023 edition of Best Lawyers in America, one of the most widely recognized and respected legal guides in the industry.

Mr. Martin is recognized for his work for plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases, an honor secured for the fourth consecutive year. With 30 years of trial experience, Mr. Martin's record includes a win that he and Mr. Walker collaborated on, a $43 million courtroom win that was Texas' largest medical malpractice verdict in 2018, earning a spot in Texas Lawyer's Verdicts Hall of Fame.

Repeat honorees Mr. Walker and Ms. Allen are honored for their work on behalf of plaintiffs in personal injury litigation. The 2023 guide marks Mr. Walker's fourth consecutive year to receive the honor and Ms. Allen's third. The two have proven records of successfully securing favorable verdicts in complex personal injury matters.

"We are thrilled about this honor," said Ms. Allen. "To be nominated by peers in the legal profession is extra special and keeps us inspired, but obtaining justice for our clients is always at the forefront of our efforts."

Both name partners are Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Ms. Allen is Board Certified in Civil Appellate Law. Earning spots on the Best Lawyers in America guide for 2023 is the latest honor for the Martin Walker team, which includes recognition by Texas Super Lawyers, the Lawdragon 500 Leading Plaintiff Consumer Lawyers list, the Top 100 Trial Lawyers by National Trial Lawyers and many others.

Attorneys selected to the esteemed Best Lawyers in America list are chosen by peers practicing in the same area. Honorees undergo a thorough verification process, with final selections made by the Best Lawyers research team.

About Martin Walker PC

Martin Walker PC is a Tyler-based law firm with significant trial expertise representing individuals and businesses in high-stakes litigation, including medical malpractice, catastrophic injuries involving 18-wheeler accidents, oilfield injuries, wrongful death, and product liability.

