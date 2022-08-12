Pharmavite Honored as Only 2022 Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Workplace Health and Wellbeing

The Makers of Nature Made® Vitamins lead among Bank of America, DHL, IBM, Upwork and others

WEST HILLS, Calif., Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmavite LLC, makers of Nature Made® vitamins and a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, announced today that it has been named a Gold Stevie® Award Winner for Workplace Health and Wellbeing in the seventh annual Stevie Awards for Great Employers. The Stevie Awards for Great Employers recognize the world's best employers and the human resources professionals, teams, achievements and HR-related products and suppliers who help to create and drive great places to work. Pharmavite won a Stevie Award for its comprehensive employee wellness program, PharmaFit.

Pharmavite LLC (PRNewsfoto/Pharmavite LLC) (PRNewswire)

Since the PharmaFit Program's launch in 2017, it has grown to be a strategic, companywide wellness program at Pharmavite

"Pharmavite is honored to win a Gold Stevie® Award for Workplace Health and Wellbeing," said Christine Darragh, EVP, Chief Human Resources Officer of Pharmavite. "Our purpose to bring the gift of health to life starts with our employees, and our wellness program, PharmaFit, helps bring this to life by offering a holistic approach to support employees' health and wellbeing."

Since the PharmaFit Program's launch in 2017, it has grown to be a strategic, companywide wellness program that is supported and sponsored by Pharmavite's Leadership Team and has 92% employee enrollment.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, Pharmavite redesigned its wellness program to also be delivered virtually and by offering biweekly themed wellness guides, monthly wellness challenges, virtual yoga and meditation, and webinars focused on stress, anxiety and burnout. Pharmavite also broadened its wellness benefits to support the changing needs of its employees, including expanded mental health support resources, free digital memberships to ClassPass@Home and Peloton, Care.com access to support caregivers, free tutoring for employees' children, Zoom fitness classes for employees' children, free Lyra Health access for emotional support for employees and their families, and onsite wellness rooms including Peloton bikes and a space for yoga and meditation.

In response to Pharmavite's PharmaFit program, the Stevie Award judges noted that: "The wellness program, created by PharmaFit, offers a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. There are a number of initiatives sustaining this program and the engagement metric developed is already an indication of success. The address of mental health amongst employees is indeed noteworthy. The benefits created are an indication that employees and their families of this organization come first. The wellness strategy is well put in place."

More than 100 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Winners in the Employer of the Year categories were determined by a unique blending of the ratings of the professional judges and more than 80,000 public votes. The public vote was sponsored by HiBob.

"We congratulate all of the winners in the seventh edition of the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and we look forward to celebrating them in Las Vegas on September 17, our first awards banquet since 2019," said Stevies president Maggie Miller.

Details about the Stevie Awards for Great Employers and the list of 2022 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/HR.

This is Pharmavite's fifth HR-related award in 2022, joining the company's awards from California HR Excellence for Best Culture Initiative, Best Learning Development Program and Best COVID-19 Support Initiative, along with the company being named a finalist as part of Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list.

About Pharmavite LLC

Pharmavite is a pioneer in the health and wellness industry, earning the trust of consumers, healthcare professionals and retailers by developing innovative vitamin and supplement solutions backed by science that adhere to strict manufacturing practices. Through its Nature Made®, EQUELLE®, MegaFood ®, Nurish by Nature Made® and Uqora brands, Pharmavite is dedicated to helping people live healthier, more vital lives. Based in California, Pharmavite is a subsidiary of Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Visit www.pharmavite.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news and information about Pharmavite and its brands.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

