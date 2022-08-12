KING'S HAWAIIAN® ISSUES VOLUNTARY RECALL OF PRETZEL SLIDER BUNS, PRETZEL HAMBURGER BUNS AND PRETZEL BITES DUE TO THE RECALL OF AN INGREDIENT FROM SUPPLIER LYONS MAGNUS

Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- King's Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling its Pretzel Slider Buns, Pretzel Hamburger Buns and Pretzel Bites products out of an abundance of caution following a recall of an ingredient used in the pretzel products from one of its suppliers, Lyons Magnus.  Lyons Magnus is recalling this ingredient due to the potential for it to cause microbial contamination including from the organisms Cronobacter sakazakii and Clostridium botulinum.  While no illnesses associated with King's Hawaiian pretzel bread have been reported, and no pathogens have been found in any King's Hawaiian products to date, the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.

King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian...
King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King’s Hawaiian Pretzel Bites(PRNewswire)

This recall does not impact any other King's Hawaiian products, as no other products use this ingredient from Lyons Magnus.  King's Hawaiian will resume producing all pretzel products once the company has ensured all current product has been disposed of and has confirmed the safety of all ingredients.

Consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product.  Consumers can contact King's Hawaiian at 877-695-4227, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, if they have any questions, or to request replacement product.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------

King's Hawaiian advises that consumers in possession of any King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Buns, King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Buns or King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites should dispose of the product. If there is a concern about specific Lot Codes, below is a list of Lots affected:

Description

UPC

Lot Code

800111 - King's Hawaiian Pretzel Hamburger Bun

73435000365

108222

109222

110222

111222

112222

164222

165222

166222

167222

168222

187222

188222

189222

199222

214222

215222

216222

217222

218222

800112 - King's Hawaiian Pretzel Slider Bun

73435000372

115222

116222

117222

118222

119222

120222

157222

158222

159222

160222

161222

162222

200222

201222

202222

203222

204222

220222

221222

800151 - King's Hawaiian Pretzel Bites

73435000525

1672IB

1682IB

1702IB

1712IB

1722IB

1732IB

1742IB

1752IB

1772IB

1782IB

1792IB

1802IB

1812IB

1842IB

1852IB

1862IB

1872IB

1882IB

1912IB

1922IB

1932IB

1942IB

1952IB

1982IB

1992IB

2002IB

2012IB

2022IB

2052IB

2062IB

2072IB

2082IB

2092IB

2122IB

2132IB

2142IB

2152IB

2162IB

2192IB

2202IB

2212IB

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kings-hawaiian-issues-voluntary-recall-of-pretzel-slider-buns-pretzel-hamburger-buns-and-pretzel-bites-due-to-the-recall-of-an-ingredient-from-supplier-lyons-magnus-301605209.html

SOURCE King's Hawaiian

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.