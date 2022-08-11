Unite Us Adds Fortune 100 Chief Product Officer to Executive Team

Raffaelle Breaks has created top-rated digital products used by millions worldwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unite Us, the enterprise technology company connecting health and social care, welcomes internationally recognized product leader Raffaelle Breaks to serve as Chief Product Officer.

Ms. Breaks joins Unite Us at a pivotal time for the company as it expands its coordinated care network to all 50 states and continues to innovate with its end-to-end technology solutions to identify and address social determinants of health. In her new role, Ms. Breaks oversees the expansion of Unite Us' suite of products and leads a growing team of product managers, designers, and researchers.

For the past 20 years, Ms. Breaks spearheaded the digital transformation of payments leader American Express. Leading a team of nearly 400 people, she oversaw the launch of new payment, servicing, and lending features to more than 28 million customers worldwide. She also led the product development of the American Express mobile application, which repeatedly ranked first place by J.D. Power for customer satisfaction in the financial services category, and its website received the same distinction in 2021.

"Bringing leaders like Raffaelle Breaks to the Unite Us team allows us to expand our impact and connect more individuals across the country with the services they need," said Dan Brillman, CEO and Co-Founder of Unite Us. "Since she joined the team, Raffaelle has put her considerable talents to work to enhance the Unite Us Platform for our customers and partners, and to advance our product roadmap to drive success for our communities."

The timing was perfect for Ms. Breaks' transition to the Unite Us team. "At this stage of my career, I am eager to be part of a mission-driven company that connects individuals to social care and has a real impact on the health of entire communities," Ms. Breaks said. "This is an opportunity to build products and services to address gaps in the nation's existing social care framework."

About Unite Us

Unite Us is a technology company that builds coordinated care networks of health and social service providers. With Unite Us' end-to-end solution, providers across sectors identify social care needs, send and receive secure, electronic referrals, report on tangible outcomes, and transform payment models within a secure and collaborative ecosystem. Unite Us' community engagement teams build sustainable partnerships with local organizations to ensure their networks have solid foundations, launch successfully, and continue to grow and thrive. This HITRUST-certified, social care infrastructure helps communities address social determinants of health and advance health equity. Follow Unite Us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram , and Facebook .

