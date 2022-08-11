Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience to illuminate New York this Fall

Follow the forest light trail and discover illuminated moments from the Wizarding World!

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a massively successful UK run, Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment in partnership with Thinkwell, Unify and Fever, have announced that Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience will illuminate New York this fall. The breathtaking light trail will be open starting October 22 for Wizarding World fans of all ages to enjoy at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park. The spacious state park is situated in Westchester County, approximately 40 miles north of NYC.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Thursday, August 18, but fans who sign up for the waitlist will unlock exclusive access.

Inspired by the iconic Forbidden Forest and featuring beloved moments from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts series, mesmerizing lights will transform the landscape into a magical outdoor trail. Visitors will discover some of their favorite moments from the Forbidden Forest, encounter magical creatures such as Hippogriffs, centaurs, unicorns, and Nifflers, and practice casting their very own spells.

Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is an adventure for the whole family and promises a wonderful time for fans of all ages, giving them the opportunity to delve into the magic of the wizarding world in a whole new way. Visitors will step into a themed village at the end of the trail where they can enjoy delicious food and drinks, and shop exclusive products and more. An unforgettable evening lies ahead!

The outdoor experience was created by Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment in partnership with leading entertainment discovery platform Fever, award-winning theatrical designers and experiential creators, Thinkwell, and their partners, global experience design and delivery agency Unify.

Ticket prices start from $25 for children and $36 for adults, and will be available on Fever's marketplace. You can read more about the experience and sign up for the ticket waitlist at www.hpforbiddenforestexperience.com/westchester .

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits and theme park experiences based on Warner Bros.' iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans around the world to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life and today, the Wizarding World is recognised as one of the world's best-loved brands. Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films, (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops.The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc.

Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

About Thinkwell

Thinkwell Group is a global experience design and production agency with studios and offices in Los Angeles, Montréal, Beijing, and Abu Dhabi. For the past 20 years, Thinkwell's multi-disciplinary team has created compelling experiences for a wide range of clients and brands around the world. Thinkwell has extensive experience in the strategy, planning, design, and production of award-winning theme parks, brand & intellectual property attractions, events & spectaculars, museums & exhibits, expos, and live shows.

About Unify

Unify Productions is a full service experience design and production agency, based in the UK. Our team has worked extensively across multiple disciplines of entertainment, from international sporting events, award winning festivals, global ceremonies, stadium touring and Expos. Unify works with global brands, rights holders and partners to realize world class guest experiences and entertainment formats.

About Fever

Fever is the leading global live-entertainment discovery platform, helping millions of people every week to discover the best experiences in their cities, with a mission to democratize access to culture and entertainment in real life. Through its platform, Fever inspires users to enjoy unique local experiences and events, from immersive exhibitions, interactive theatrical experiences, festivals, to molecular cocktail pop-ups, while empowering creators with data and technology to create and expand experiences across the world.

