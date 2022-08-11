Digi-Key Electronics Now Stocks Blueshift RockeTape™ Thermal Insulation Tapes

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, today announced that it now offers a selection of RockeTape, powered by Blueshift, a one-of-a-kind structured air thermal insulation tape for the world's hottest and coolest spots, through its Fulfilled by Digi-Key program.

The RockeTape family of products leverages Blueshift's patented AeroZero® structured air polymeric aerogel technology to deliver a market-leading combination of low thermal conductivity and diffusivity. This line of thin and lightweight thermal insulation tape delivers peak performance in some of the most demanding applications on or off planet. Its structured air aerogel composition delivers superior thermal insulation performance and protection when compared to traditional polyimide film tape. With its thin flexible film and standardized narrow-width roll format, RockeTape is easy to apply onto sensitive devices and surfaces to provide protection from extreme temperature fluctuations and overheating.

Initial products in the RockeTape launch include:

AZS: AeroZero ® polyimide aerogel + Silicone Adhesive

GRS: AeroZero ® polyimide aerogel + Graphite + Silicone Adhesive

PIS: AeroZero® polyimide aerogel + Polyimide + Silicone Adhesive

"Digi-Key Electronics is pleased to offer Blueshift's RockeTape," said Anissa Lauer, senior product manager at Digi-Key. "We are always looking for ways to bring the latest advancements of thermal insulation technology to our customers. Blueshift will help Digi-Key penetrate market segments that have a need for an insulative as well as a high temperature tape."

"Blueshift prides itself on a fast, focused, and flexible approach to thermal protection systems. With our RockeTape launch, we needed a partner capable of matching our passion, commitment, and reach," said Tim Burbey, president of Blueshift. "Digi-Key Electronics' reputation as the most advanced and comprehensive marketplace for electronic components means our products will be placed at the epicenter of the component marketplace."

For more information about Blueshift and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About Blueshift

Blueshift designs and delivers advanced technologies with expertise that enables customer products to survive and thrive in extreme environments in ways that improve efficiency and protect critical components. Blueshift's structured air processing technology is one of the most advanced processes in the world. The company establishes credibility and trust with customers coupled by expertise in multi-layer, high-performance thermal materials. To learn more, visit www.blueshiftmaterials.com and on LinkedIn.

