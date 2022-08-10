SOUTHWEST REGIONAL COUNCIL OF CARPENTERS ADDS 4 NEW STATES TO THE REGION

Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming Will Bolster the Largest Regional Council in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters from Border to Border

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters (SWRCC) has added Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming to the Council. This brings the SWRCC to ten states total and will grow the SWRCC from the Canadian to the Mexican border. The Council's membership is now at more than 63,000.

Due to the expansion, four new Locals have been added to Southwest Carpenters' brotherhood: Local 59 in Spokane, WA, Local 635 in Meridian, ID, Local 808 in Idaho Falls, ID, and Local 82 in Great Falls, MT. Five new Training Centers have also been added to the SWRCC: Spokane and Kennewick, WA, Meridian and Idaho Falls, MT and Helena, MT.

"We look forward to welcoming the brother and sisters of Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, and Wyoming to the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters", says Pete Rodriguez, Executive Secretary-Treasurer/CEO of the SWRCC. "We've had a lot of success with securing solid Union jobs, wages, and benefits in the southwest. We will be bringing that same success to the Mountain States. There is a lot of work coming to the region because of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that will put a lot of Union Carpenters to work."

The Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters works with contractors, developers, and elected leaders to raise the standard of building and living for all workers. As an affiliate of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America, SWRCC is the largest council in the Brotherhood.

The SWRCC represents more than 63,000 Union Carpenters in ten states. The Union is dedicated to raising the safety and standards for all skilled carpenters and advocating for the rights of workers, their families, and their communities. The SWRCC is proud to be affiliated with the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

