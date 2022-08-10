Oracle Extends AT&T Cloud Agreement with New Five-Year Deal

Leading telecommunications provider accelerates cloud transition with Oracle apps and infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle has renewed a strategic agreement with AT&T that will help give new capacity and capabilities for the company's database and application workloads running in Oracle Cloud. The new five-year deal will build on AT&T's use of Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and other Oracle Cloud services, including:

Oracle Cloud ERP will enable AT&T to eliminate manual processes as part of the company's ongoing financial and supply chain transformation.

Access to Oracle's portfolio will expand the use of Oracle Cloud CX, which AT&T uses to engage customers with personalized content to help improve their overall experience.

OCI services will support AT&T's IT modernization and data center consolidation.

AT&T will also certify Oracle's next-generation cloud solutions and Oracle Exadata Cloud@Customer X9M.

"AT&T's cloud transition is a critical initiative for our business," said Jon Summers, senior vice president, Information Technology, AT&T. "We've worked closely with Oracle on some of our toughest technology challenges over the years, and we're excited to renew this collaboration for another five years."

"AT&T is continually reinventing itself to better connect people and businesses, and we're proud to extend our partnership to support that connectivity," said Jonathan Tikochinsky, executive vice president, strategic clients group, Oracle. "By using Oracle Cloud Infrastructure and Oracle Fusion Applications, AT&T is able to continue scaling globally and adapting to the evolving telecommunications market."

