The Human Bean is Harvesting Goodness with Fall Drinks and a Give Back Day

MEDFORD, Ore., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Be a kind human bean this fall by supporting The Human Bean's annual food drive on Friday, August 26th, while sipping on an all-time seasonal favorite - the Pumpkin Snowy or try two new limited time offerings, the Maple Twist or Sweet and Salty.

The Human Bean Annual Food Drive Give Back and New Fall Drinks (PRNewswire)

For the 13th Annual Food Drive, one dollar for every drink sold at all Human Bean locations will be donated to local food banks that support meal programs!

On average, it takes $1 to provide three meals for those in need. With the majority of food drives held during the winter months, many food banks run lowest on food supplies during the summer. "The Human Bean recognizes this need and believes that everyone deserves a nutritious meal, no matter the time of year," says Janie Page, Chief Marketing Officer, The Human Bean. "Each year we've been able to raise more than the last, and we're excited to keep that tradition going on August 26th!"

Get ready fall-lovers, we're releasing two new flavors (and one comeback favorite) this month. Warm up or cool down with a Maple Twist. It sounds like a Canadian dance craze from the 60s, but tastes like a drink you'll be crazy about wherever you're from. Deep espresso topped with steamed milk (or your favorite non-dairy alternative) and enhanced with maple brown sugar and a cinnamon garnish. Or take a taste trip to the coffee coastline with the new Sweet and Salty granita where you'll find mouthwatering Ghirardelli chocolate sauce swirling atop a frozen ocean of sea salt caramel espresso and topped with a java chips.

Finally, our delicious autumn favorite, the Pumpkin Snowy combines espresso, rich Ghirardelli white chocolate and pumpkin sauce, topped with pumpkin drizzle. It's a seasonal drink so good you may be tempted to -- wait for it -- fall into it.

Let's come together, to help stock local food banks just by enjoying your favorite drink — or trying a new one — on Friday, August 26th.

About The Human Bean

With a passion for creating happy 'Human Beans', the company's drive-thrus around the U.S. have established a reputation for friendly baristas, high-quality coffee, and innovative flavors. The Human Bean opened its first drive-thru espresso stand in Ashland, Oregon in 1998, and currently supports over 300 locations open or under development in 25 states.

Learn more at thehumanbean.com.

The Human Bean Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Human Bean