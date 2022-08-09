Smartfluence, the fastest growing SaaS influencer marketing platform, closes $2.15 Million Seed Round Led by PACA Ventures

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartfluence, the leading SaaS influencer marketing platform, announced a seed round investment of $2.15 million led by PACA Ventures. Ira Lubert and Jo Webber, both principals at PACA Ventures, will be joining Smartfluence's board of directors.

Smartfluence, founded in 2018, is changing the way brands and social media influencers engage with each other by utilizing a quantitative analytical approach. Its platform enables brands to automate and scale their influencer marketing programs through its proprietary data-driven algorithms which enable brands to understand influencer audiences by providing metrics like audience credibility scores, brand and interest affinities, audience demographics, and estimated pricing. Its influencer discovery engine helps brands identify relevant influencers for their campaigns, customize and automate outreach in order to build and nurture influencer relationships, and utilize campaign results to refine search and double down on high-ROI relationships.

The funding will be used to accelerate customer expansion and enhance Smartfluence's proprietary influencer automation software – building integrated influencer relationship management and e-commerce platform support.

"Smartfluence being added to PACA Ventures' portfolio of innovative technology brands is a great honor as we continue the rapid growth of our SaaS influencer marketing platform," said David Ko, CEO & co-founder of Smartfluence. "Ira, Jo and the rest of team are the perfect partners as they have insight into the market segment and deep experience with visionary companies transforming in this space. With this funding round, we are in a position to further help customers automate influencer relationships and expand reach across all advertising channels at-scale."

Smartfluence is positioned as the leading player in key industries including luxury apparel, pets, and beauty & cosmetics. Smartfluence's customers range from e-commerce stores to enterprises looking to scale their influencer discovery.

"From our first meeting with Smartfluence, we were impressed with the company's innovation and leadership team, and knew we wanted to play a role at the ground floor of their acceleration," said Ira Lubert, PACA Ventures. "The social media influencer industry is exploding right now, and Smartfluence has a tremendous opportunity to meet brands' needs for a platform that scales influencer marketing programs."

About Smartfluence

Smartfluence is a creator discovery and management platform that enables brands to find the right influencers for their brand. Smartfluence's influencer analytics and predictive campaign statistics help brands automate their influencer marketing programs. For more information, visit smartfluence.io and schedule a demo.

About PACA Ventures

PACA Ventures partners with visionary founders to build exceptional high-growth tech companies from Seed through Series B. Bringing decades of experience to venture capital funding, management and tech company creation, PACA Ventures operates out of Philadelphia, PA and Los Angeles, CA.

