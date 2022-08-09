PumpMan® Expands Southern California Coverage with Acquisition of Ransom Pump & Supply in Ramona, California

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PumpMan®, a leader in the sales, service, maintenance, and repair of pumps, motor, and control systems in the United States, announces the acquisition of Ransom Pump & Supply based in Ramona, CA. Ransom Pump & Supply will join Baldwin Park-based PumpMan SoCal and PumpMan San Diego in serving the commercial, industrial, municipal, agricultural, and multi-unit residential pump systems in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, San Diego, and Imperial counties.

Ransom Pump & Supply designs, services, repairs, and installs complete residential and commercial well- based freshwater systems. These complete systems include pumps, motors, system controls, water storage, and pressure boosters, and include generators or solar panels as back-up power supplies to ensure service reliability.

"Since 1924, Ransom Pump & Supply has been serving the agricultural, municipal, and residential markets throughout Ramona and San Diego County, California. Our focus is to provide the highest quality of customer service, as well as the design of efficient productive pump and electrical systems" – Sommer Adams, General Manager Ransom Pump & Supply.

"PumpMan's goal is to expand our presence throughout Southern California with multiple locations and expanded service capabilities. Ransom's focus on well pumping systems is a nice complement to our Pumpman SoCal capabilities and provides the local community with access to groundwater supplies as California continues to experience severe drought conditions. We will be expanding Ransom's staffing levels and capacity as market demand requires," said Donald Devine President and CEO, PumpMan, LLC.

Ransom Pump & Supply will continue to operate with its full staff of pump technicians, field service mechanics, and administration personnel at the facility located at 533 B St, Ramona, CA 92065. 24/7 Service is available at 760-789-5955.

About PumpMan Holdings LLC

Based in Saddle Brook, NJ PumpMan is a growing provider of onsite service, repair, parts and expertise for pumps, motors and controls to the commercial, municipal, agricultural and industrial markets in California (PumpMan SoCal), (PumpMan Norcal), Arizona (Pumpman Phoenix), (PumpMan Waterworks), the Greater Philadelphia area (PumpMan Philly), Pittsburgh market (PumpMan Pittsburgh), and the New York Metro Area (PumpMan NYC, PumpMan Pump Systems) .

