Kevin Kinross to join CopperPoint as General Counsel

PHOENIX, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CopperPoint Insurance Companies, a western-based super regional commercial insurance company, announced today that Kevin Kinross will be joining CopperPoint on September 12, 2022 as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, reporting to the CEO.

Kinross brings over 20 years of experience, along with deep relationships in the industry, to the role. He most recently served as a Partner at Taft, Stettinius & Hollister, LLP where he led the Insurance Regulatory & Transaction Practice.

"Kevin has been a trusted partner to me throughout the years and has advised us on a variety of corporate matters, including our mutual holding company conversion. He will be a tremendous asset to the CopperPoint Family", said Marc Schmittlein, CopperPoint President and CEO.

Kinross earned his Finance degree at Indiana University Kelly School of Business and his Juris Doctor from Capital University Law School.

He will work alongside Sara Begley, current Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer for the next several months until Sara retires in early 2023. We have been so fortunate to have Sara at the helm for the last 14 years and we are confident that the work over the next several months will ensure a smooth transition for Kinross into this new role.

Founded in 1925, CopperPoint Insurance Companies, www.copperpoint.com, is a leading provider of workers' compensation and commercial property and casualty insurance solutions. With an expanded line of insurance products and a growing 26-state footprint, CopperPoint is in a strong position to meet the evolving needs of its agents, brokers, and customers. It has $5.1 billion in total assets and an enterprise surplus of approximately $1.6 billion.

CopperPoint Mutual Insurance Holding Company is the corporate parent of CopperPoint Insurance Companies, Pacific Compensation Insurance Company and Alaska National Insurance Company. All companies are rated A (Excellent) by AM Best.

