InventHelp Inventor Develops On-The-Go Meal/Treat for Pets (HOF-180)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a fun and easy way for pets to enjoy a meal while traveling in the car with their owner," said an inventor, from Browns Mills, N.J., "so I invented the ANIMAL/ PET FAST FOOD MEAL. My design could make stopping for fast food with a pet more enjoyable."

The patent-pending invention provides a unique way for pets to enjoy a meal, treat or ice cream while on-the-go or traveling. In doing so, it offers an alternative to packing and transporting a supply of food, water and a pet toy. As a result, it increases convenience and it allows a pet to feel like part of the family. Additionally, the invention features a simple design that is easy to purchase and enjoy so it is ideal for pet owners.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

