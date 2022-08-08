150 Orphan Drug Indication Approvals Trusted to Calyx IRT

Trial sponsors rely on Calyx IRT to ensure patient supply during rare disease treatment development

NOTTINGHAM, England and MORRISVILLE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyx, the eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services provider relied on for solving complex data challenges in clinical research, today announced it has achieved a milestone in supporting the clinical development of approved treatments for rare diseases. Clinical trial sponsors have relied on Calyx's Interactive Response Technology (IRT) System in clinical trials supporting the approval of over 150 orphan drug indications, as designated by global regulators.

A robust RTSM system, Calyx IRT helps sponsor meet key milestones through reliable, flexible on-time medication delivery

In rare disease trials, it is critical that trial supplies are available when patients are identified and that drug overage is minimized, which is challenging due to larger numbers of investigative sites typically required to meet trial enrollment levels. Proven across 4,500+ studies, Calyx IRT is the most robust Randomization and Trial Supply Management (RTSM) system, routinely helping trial sponsors and CROs meet key milestones through reliable and flexible, on-time medication delivery.

"It is incredibly rewarding to see the work we do every day, supporting our clients' important clinical development efforts, culminate in so many rare disease treatment options," said Juan Munoz-Pujol, Vice President, IRT at Calyx. "We're honored that so many sponsors of orphan drug-designated trials have entrusted their randomization and drug supply management to Calyx IRT and continue to rely on our expertise as they bring safe and effective treatments to patients in critical need."

About Calyx

Through innovative eClinical and Regulatory solutions and services, Calyx turns the uncertain into the reliable, helping bring new medical treatments to market reliably. With deep expertise in clinical development and 30 years supporting trial sponsors and clinical research organizations, Calyx harnesses its intelligence and experience to solve complex problems, deliver fast insights, and get new drugs to market every day.

CTMS | EDC | IRT | Medical Imaging | RIM

