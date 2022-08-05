Under The Red Chandelier sponsored by The ROOT Brands

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standing under her beautiful red chandelier one morning, internationally known scientific researcher and formulator savant, Dr. Christina Rahm, had a vision for a platform designed to give the arts and sciences a runway to thrive together. She founded Under the Red Chandelier which is an unmatched arts and sciences platform to inspire creativity while learning a little science on the side. Dr. Rahm has made it her mission to create a healthy environment and meaningful life by eliminating internal and external negative influences. For those who have a positive appetite for all things art and science, welcome to Under the Red Chandelier.

Under the Red Chandelier will feature a podcast, sponsored by The Root Brands, with Dr. Rahm sharing her unique, one-of-a-kind stories, interviews, collaborations, sponsorships, and much more. She was inspired to create awareness by making a bridge for the arts and sciences and people's understanding of them and how they work together. With her incredible stories and extensive career, Dr. Rahm will share her experiences with travel, her unique style, her passion for art, and her love of science.

Having explored over 85 countries, Dr. Rahm has seen and studied the very wild field of science and medicine. However, she has also had the privilege to explore the approaches and advancements in all things fashion, art, food, music, and design. With the knowledge gained from her experiences and career, she has come to the conclusion that the state of our health is greatly impacted by everything in our lives. She learned that science and the arts are a part of one another with people being constantly consumed by it on a daily basis, whether they know it or not. Dr. Rahm wants this series to be a runway for those who want to add a little touch of science to their everyday lives. Hoping to establish a deep, unique, and cherished connection between the audience, the arts, and the sciences, Dr. Christina is creating a path for creativity within the arts. She has vowed to herself, her family, her friends, and her colleagues to help people around the world find their paths of empowerment that lead to a healthy, happy, and productive life. With being said, Under The Red Chandelier will be nothing short of that. With this runway, Dr. Rahm is making science sexy, so stay tuned if you want more.

