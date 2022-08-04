OYA Solar Selects Two EPCs to Construct New York Community Solar Portfolio

OYA Solar awards 13 projects (85 MW DC ) for mid-2023 completion

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - OYA Solar, North American solar developer and independent power producer, announced the selection of two engineering, procurement, and construction firms (EPC) to lead the construction of 13 renewable energy projects, with expected completion dates from the fourth quarter of 2022 to mid-2023. All these projects are expected to reach permission to operate (PTO) by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

OYA Solar is committed to developing, building, and operating solar projects that provide clean energy and widespread economic benefits for communities and our customers.With a project development pipeline of 1,000 megawatts, OYA Solar is proud to be contributing to a better future. (CNW Group/OYA Solar) (PRNewswire)

The 13 projects make up OYA's Wave 1 pipeline and are expected to produce 124,000 MWh annually, generating clean energy for approximately 13,000 residential homes in the State of New York. These projects advance OYA's objective of leading the energy transition through owning and developing renewable energy, and form part of its 6 GW pipeline.

"OYA Solar has transformed from a developer of solar projects to an independent power producer over the past two years," remarks Manish Nayar, Executive Chairman of OYA Solar. "As our portfolio of projects continues to grow, we are excited to partner with firms that possess exceptional track records in operations and execution, to support the ongoing development of our assets."

With these projects, as well as the others in our pipeline, OYA is committed to the development of renewable energy solutions for communities in the State of New York and across North America. A leader in community solar in North America, OYA expects to place 38 MW from its New York portfolio in service by 2022 to provide affordable energy to communities.

About OYA Solar

OYA Solar is a North American full-service solar developer and independent power producer. Our projects provide clean energy and widespread economic and environmental benefits for landowners, communities, and energy customers. We are committed to developing and operating solar projects, with a particular focus on community solar, that incentivize the participation of low-to-moderate income households. Founded in 2009, OYA is the only North American solar platform that is certified as a diverse supplier and minority business enterprise. We have successfully monetized in excess of 1,400 MW DC of distributed and utility-scale solar projects across North America and our current development pipeline exceeds 6 GW DC .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OYA Solar