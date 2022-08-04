Landmark Recovery Launches New Group for Military Service Members Seeking Addiction Treatment

INDIANAPOLIS, August 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landmark Recovery of Indianapolis , a family-owned alcohol and drug addiction treatment provider announces a new therapy group developed exclusively for military service members. Called "Roadmap to Resilience," the group is designed to help identify traumas that both veterans and active-duty military members have experienced and help them develop healthy coping skills.

Landmark Recovery Logo (PRNewsfoto/Landmark Recovery) (PRNewswire)

Landmark Recovery is a verified partner with the Veterans Administration and a Joint Commission accredited health care provider, offering personalized addiction treatment including medical detox, residential treatment, and outpatient programs. The company's VA-approved treatments are developed around evidence-based practices and trauma-informed care. Therapists and group leaders at Landmark Recovery of Indianapolis recently underwent military cultural competency training to better understand service members' ethos, vocabulary, and customs.

"Statistics show that one in 10 veterans have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder," said Michelle Dubey, the chief clinical officer at Landmark Recovery. "Our service members deserve the best possible care and that's what we aim to provide. We offer a path to recover from drug and alcohol addiction and ongoing support once treatment is completed."

Landmark's Roadmap to Resilience group teaches life skills to help service members improve how they cope with stress. The program addresses six fitness areas: physical, interpersonal, emotional, cognitive, behavioral, and spiritual.

Participants can expect to receive support and access to premium services such as:

Staff with military cultural competency training

Military liaison and patient navigator dedicated to assisting through the VA process

Joint Commission accreditation

Two individual therapy sessions weekly with masters-level clinicians

40 hours of weekly group therapy

Family and alumni programs

About Landmark Recovery



Landmark Recovery, founded in 2016, is an evidence-based addiction recovery organization offering passionate, individualized treatment including detox, residential, intensive outpatient, and partial hospitalization. Landmark serves communities in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Nevada along with its sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, which serves the Medicaid population. The Landmark of Louisville facility was named the No. 1 Addiction Treatment Center in Kentucky by Newsweek for 2021 . For more information visit www.landmarkrecovery.com or call 866-504-8545.

Press Contact: Chrycilis Perry

Chrycilis.Perry@LandmarkRecovery.com

(629)-401-9745

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Landmark Recovery