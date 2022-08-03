Watercrest Richmond Creates Special Connections through Christmas in July Partnership

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care has not yet opened their doors to residents but is already creating an impact in their local community. Last month, the team at Watercrest Richmond partnered with the Aging & Disability Service in Chesterfield County for their 'Christmas in July' program. The 'Christmas in July' program aids aging seniors in the community by providing specific items on their wish list.

Christine King, Community Relations Director at Watercrest Richmond Assisted Living and Memory Care, delivers items to Terry and Ann Donohue who recently suffered a house fire. The Donohue's expressed their sincere gratitude to everyone involved in the Christmas in July assistance program. (PRNewswire)

"Our Watercrest team received a list from Terry and Ann Donohue who had lost many personal and household items in a fire," said Christine King, Community Relations Director. "Delivering the items to the Donohue's was a very moving experience; they were so incredibly grateful. Our hearts are filled with joy knowing Watercrest made this couple's day brighter!"

Watercrest associates share a purpose and passion for serving others. As neighbors, family members, and friends, they share the emotional connection that inspires a sense of community at each Watercrest location. As part of the company-wide effort coined "Common Unity" initiatives, Watercrest associates are committed to positively influencing the fulfillment of needs in their hometown.

"The surrounding community has shown outstanding support and heartfelt appreciation towards the development of our beautiful Watercrest Richmond community," says Executive Director, Marsha Sottung. "We look forward to expanding our community partnerships and creating a positive impact for our future residents and the local community."

Watercrest Richmond will be a signature Watercrest product offering 76 assisted living and 22 memory care apartments with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The architecture and design will boast a stunning fountain and promenade, art studio with gallery, music room, fireplace, multiple dining venues, theater, salon and spa, and the charming atmosphere of Bogey's Cigar and Scotch lounge. The community's Southern style exterior gathering spaces and one-of-a-kind greenhouse will offer opportunities for social engagement and resident activity amongst the lushly landscaped grounds and illuminated walking paths. Additionally, residents may enjoy the coveted Spa W offering world-class wellness amenities including light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Watercrest Richmond is conveniently located at 5250 Grandin Avenue in Moseley; the sales office is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 5pm. For information, contact the community at 804-294-3508.

Known as a top destination by Travel + Leisure, Richmond offers the best of big-city amenities with the delights of Southern charm. The area offers plentiful dining, entertainment and cultural venues, just minutes from the rolling hills of Virginia farms, gorgeous state parks, and charming wineries.

Watercrest principals, Marc Vorkapich, CEO and Joan Williams, CFO, are setting new standards of quality for seniors and their families in the development of upscale senior living communities from South Florida to Virginia. This is the first senior living development project partnered between Watercrest and Harbert Seniors Housing Fund II.

About Harbert Management Corporation

HMC is an investment management firm focusing on alternative assets, with approximately $8.0 billion in Regulatory Assets under Management as of November 30, 2021. A privately owned firm founded in 1993, HMC serves foundations, endowments, fund of funds, pension funds, financial institutions, insurance companies, family offices, and high net worth individuals across multiple asset classes. For additional information about HMC, visit www.harbert.net.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. For information, visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

www.watercrestseniorliving.com (PRNewsfoto/Watercrest Senior Living Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Watercrest Senior Living Group