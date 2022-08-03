InventHelp Inventor Develops an Improved Dog Leash (NJD-2430)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --..."My dog barks uncontrollably at other dogs or people when we walk, and a loud "pssst" sound and squirt gun immediately stops the bad behavior," said an inventor from Englewood, N.J., "so I invented the WALK N SQUIRT."

The patent-pending invention provides peace of mind that owners are in complete control of their pet dog for a more enjoyable walking excursion. It helps to control dog barking or other unwanted behaviors which could be especially helpful for when the dog comes within certain distances of other pets or persons. The WALK N SQUIRT can be useful for multiple pet owners. It is Easy to use, convenient, adjustable and could be offered in different sizes and colors.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-NJD-2430, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

