Geneva Financial Named #1 Top Workplace for 2022 by AZ Central

CHANDLER, Ariz., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Geneva Financial (Geneva) announces the company's #1 placement on The AZ Central's List of Top Medium-sized Workplaces for 2022. The title was awarded after Geneva Financial employees in the company's headquarters' home state of Arizona shared their passion and commitment for their company and affirmed Geneva's culture of engagement, appreciation, and fulfillment.

"We owe our success to our incredible employees and the one-of-a-kind culture we have built. Together, we have revolutionized what it means to be in the mortgage industry," Geneva's Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Aaron VanTrojen stated. "We are honored our employees have recognized us in our home state and are proud to call Geneva home."

Beyond an employee-first mindset, Geneva has also placed a prominent focus on growth, diversity, and empowerment, earning several awards as a Best Mortgage Company to Work For both locally and nationally in 2021. With a representative leadership team, a focus on impactful community service, and a "no-fluff" model where anyone and everyone is willing to jump into the trenches, Geneva has cultivated an environment of equality and innovation that has rocked the mortgage industry.

Geneva looks forward to continuing to serve their client communities into 2023 and bringing premier quality to the company's home market in Arizona and across the country. Geneva offers countless customer-focused products including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Refinance, Reverse, Jumbo and Condo Financing as well as Down Payment Assistance Programs, First-Time Homebuyer Programs, Physician Loans and Hero Loans for First Responders, Police, Firefighters, Nurses, and Teachers.

Geneva Financial Home Loans is also currently expanding in all markets and seeking branch managers and loan originators across the United States looking to advance their mortgage careers. For information on opportunities, visit www.GenevaFi.com/opportunity

About Geneva Financial

Founded in 2007 by Aaron VanTrojen, Geneva Financial (NMLS 42056) is a direct mortgage lender headquartered in Chandler, Arizona with more than 130 branch locations in 47 states. Our mission at Geneva Financial is to approach every aspect of our business from the "inside-out". With a culture-forward mindset, we focus on our loan originators and support staff first to ensure an unbeatable experience for our customers.

Our Core Values were created as a daily reminder to operate with the inside-out approach in mind. Core Value #1 is the backbone of all our Core Values, our mission, and our brand vision: Home Loans Powered by Humans®. Learn more about Geneva Financial Home Loans at www.GenevaFi.com

