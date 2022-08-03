Diamond Offshore to Release Second Quarter 2022 Results on August 10

HOUSTON, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE: DO) announced today that it will issue a press release and host a conference call and webcast related to its second quarter 2022 operating results on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. The conference call and webcast will begin at 8:00 a.m. CDT and will include a discussion by management regarding the Company's results of operations.

A live webcast of the call will be available online on the Company's website, www.diamondoffshore.com. Those interested in participating in the question and answer session may register here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. An online replay will also be available on www.diamondoffshore.com following the call.

ABOUT DIAMOND OFFSHORE

Diamond Offshore is a leader in offshore drilling, providing innovation, thought leadership and contract drilling services to solve complex deepwater challenges around the globe. Additional information and access to the Company's SEC filings are available at www.diamondoffshore.com.

Contact:

Samir Ali

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

(281) 647-4035

