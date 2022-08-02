Valour Inc. Announces New Product Manager, Elaine Bühler

Ms. Bühler joins Valour's asset management team, focused on building upon product capacity in relation to exchange-traded products (ETPs)

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Valour Inc. (the "Company" or "Valour") (NEO: DEFI) (GR: RMJR) (OTCQB: DEFTF), a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance, announced today that it has appointed Elaine Bühler to the role of Product Manager. With her extensive experience in product and portfolio management with a diverse financial background, including private equity and derivatives, she will be responsible for enhancing Valour's ETP initiatives globally.

Ms. Bühler, previously a product manager for Amun/21Shares, was responsible in orchestrating its crypto ETP launches into the Swiss and European markets. This has imparted her with specialized industry knowledge that intersects both traditional finance and technology.

"The team at Valour is very excited to begin work with Elaine as she will help position the Company to thoughtfully grow its involvement in the digital asset space, particularly as we look to expand our lineup of products as well as its offering of physically-backed cryptocurrency ETPs in Europe," said Russell Starr, CEO of Valour.

Ms. Bühler's hiring marks the third accession to the Company's asset management team within just a few weeks with the recently announced addition of Chief Sales Officer, Marco Infuso and General Counsel Peter Märkl.

Valour offers fully hedged digital asset ETPs with low to zero management fees, with product listings across four European exchanges. Valour's existing product range includes Valour Uniswap ( UNI ), Cardano ( ADA ), Polkadot ( DOT ), Solana ( SOL ), Avalanche ( AVAX ), Cosmos ( ATOM ) and Enjin ( ENJ ) ETPs, as well as Valour's flagship Bitcoin Zero and Valour Ethereum Zero products, the first fully hedged, passive investment products with Bitcoin ( BTC ) and Ethereum ( ETH ) as underlyings which are completely fee-free, with competitors charging up to 2.5% in management fees.

Learn more about Valour at https://valour.com/

About Valour

Valour Inc. is a technology company bridging the gap between traditional capital markets and decentralized finance. Our mission is to expand investor access to industry-leading decentralized technologies which we believe lie at the heart of the future of finance. On behalf of our shareholders and investors, we identify opportunities and areas of innovation and build and invest in new technologies and ventures in order to provide trusted, diversified exposure across the decentralized finance ecosystem. For more information or to subscribe to receive company updates and financial information, visit https://valour.com.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking information:

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the regulatory environment with respect to the growth and adoption of decentralized finance; the pursuit by Valour and its subsidiaries of business opportunities; and the merits or potential returns of any such opportunities. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company, as the case may be, to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but is not limited the acceptance of Valour ETPs by exchanges; growth and development of DeFi and cryptocurrency sector; rules and regulations with respect to DeFi and cryptocurrency; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Valour, Inc.