Total Customer Connect and AutoAp Announce Strategic Partnership

AutoAp Providing Safety Recall Information for Total Customer Connect's Recall Marketing Services

SAN RAMON, Calif. and BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Customer Connect (TCC) and AutoAp, Inc. jointly announced a strategic partnership for AutoAp to provide VIN-specific recall information to augment TCC's dealership service marketing and technology offerings.

AutoAp provides the industry's most accurate and timely vehicle safety recall information both directly to dealerships through its suite of recall management services and to dealer service providers to power their solutions and services.

TCC delivers a full suite of marketing and software services that help dealerships provide a premium customer experience while generating significant additional revenue. Timely identification of safety recalls is an important part of the spectrum of its services.

According to AutoAp research, more than 20 percent of all vehicles on the road have at least one open safety recall. For many safety recalls, there are delays between the manufacturer's announcement and posting on National Highway Transportation Safety Administration information sources. Because of these timing delays and error rates, dealers are often unaware that vehicles on their lots have open safety recalls and could unknowingly sell a vehicle with an open recall.

AutoAp has tackled this industry challenge by using advanced processing that results in highly accurate and more timely safety recall alerts. Many AutoAp dealers reduce the recall open rates in their inventory by 83% compared to industry averages.

Shawn Rajabi, Total Customer Connect's Founder and CEO said, "Over the years, we have worked with several providers of recall information but are delighted to now be working with AutoAp. We have found that the quality of their services, including the accuracy of identifying vehicles affected by specific recalls, is unsurpassed and, much like us, they are a collaborative partner working to benefit the industry."

Yuriy Kamsha, Total Customer Connect's CTO added, "True professionals with a wealth of industry experience, AutoAp's responsiveness and attention to detail make them a welcome strategic partner."

Mark Paul, AutoAp's Founder and CEO said, "TCC is well-known in the industry for being true partners with their dealership clients with a keen focus on the dealers' success. We are honored that they selected AutoAp to power the critical safety recall component of their services and look forward to a long relationship with TCC that is not only mutually beneficial, but brings significant value to dealerships and consumers alike. After all, when it comes to recalls, the end game is to make sure that customers' vehicles are safe to be on the road."

About AutoAp:

AutoAp, Inc., a Portland, Ore., based company helps clients increase profitability, decrease liability and reduce customers'/drivers' risks, with the industry's most comprehensive, accurate and timely safety recall solutions. The company provides the industry's leading safety recall management technologies and services to help franchised and independent auto dealers, automotive solutions providers, fleet management companies, corporate and government fleets and rental car companies, increase driver safety, lower liability, generate service revenue and reduce recall management costs. Find out more at www.autoap.com and obtain a copy of their 2022 "State of the Retail Industry" report.

About Total Customer Connect:

Since 2001, Total Customer Connect's mission has been to increase franchise dealer fixed operations profitability by improving dealerships customer experience through every point of the customer lifecycle. Total Customer Connect uses state-of-the-art technology and DMS integration to maximize customer interactions providing innovative customer-centric solutions for automotive dealerships with measurable results in fixed operations revenue and building quality customer relations. TCC is the trusted Revenue-Enhancement and Customer-Retention company for franchise dealers and is specifically designed to increase opportunities and enhance service processes. Find out more at https://totalcustomerconnect.com/

View original content:

SOURCE AutoAp, Inc.; Total Customer Connect