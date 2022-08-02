SPX FLOW and Flottweg Decanters Collaboration Brings Together Expertise and Innovation

The new partnership makes it easier for plant-based producers to launch new products in the marketplace

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPX FLOW, Inc., a leading provider of process solutions for the industrial, nutrition and health markets, announced a new partnership with Flottweg , a family-owned company specializing in separation technology. The partnership enables both companies to design, supply, install and commission end-to-end plant-based process solutions for customers in the nutrition, health, food and beverage industries.

SPX FLOW brings superior expertise in process technologies like mixing, blending, separation, heat treatment, fermentation, evaporation, spray drying, membranes and homogenization to the partnership. Flottweg has 70 years of experience developing and manufacturing separation technology with a strong focus on food processing.

"Combining our expertise allows for more collaboration to improve solutions for our shared customers," said Gerard Lang, SPX FLOW's vice president of Nutrition and Health Strategy and Commercial. "Customers benefit from having a 'one-stop-shop' for plant-based processing with double the experts, as both companies continue to innovate in the plant-based sector."

SPX FLOW and Flottweg can offer customers more research and development opportunities for plant-based drinks , fermented products and ingredients . Combined, the companies have multiple global Innovation and Design Centers , including in France, the United Arab Emirates, Denmark and Germany. With an expanded footprint, there will be more opportunities for greater impact.

With extensive equipment offerings and expert know-how, end-users will have the ability to customize systems to their specific needs, giving them greater flexibility and control over their processes. This unique partnership will also allow for specialized and tailored customer service .

Plus, sustainability is a priority for both SPX FLOW and Flottweg, which lends itself to the goals of many of their customers. Equipment and process systems are designed to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

"Both Flottweg and SPX FLOW benefit from each other's expertise and know-how," said Flottweg Sales Engineer Manfred Kropp. "In this way, we can offer our customers the best possible solution for producing plant-based milk alternatives. We look forward to collaborating with SPX FLOW on joint projects."

About Flottweg SE - Engineered for Your Success

Specializing in separation technology, Flottweg is a family business with the goal of always achieving tangible success for the customer. With an annual turnover of over 237 million euros and an export quota of over 80 percent, Flottweg is one of the world's leading manufacturers of centrifuges, equipment and systems. With over 60 years of experience, Flottweg guarantees the highest product quality — made in Germany. Thereby Flottweg always knows what is important to operators and works daily with this knowledge to find the optimum solution for its customers.

Flottweg maintains its own subsidiaries in the form of sales and service centers in the USA, the People's Republic of China, Italy, Peru, Brazil, France, Australia and Mexico.

About SPX FLOW, Inc.

Based in Charlotte, N.C., SPX FLOW, Inc. improves the world through innovative and sustainable solutions. The company's product offering is concentrated in process technologies that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer and other activities that are integral to processes performed across a wide variety of nutrition, health and industrial markets.

SPX FLOW had approximately $1.5 billion in 2021 annual revenues and has operations in more than 30 countries and sales in more than 140 countries. To learn more about SPX FLOW, please visit www.spxflow.com .

