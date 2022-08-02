InventHelp Inventor Develops a Riding Belt (AVT-125)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I got the idea from riding 4 wheelers and watching others ride motorcycles and I felt there needed to be a safer way to have passengers on board" said the inventor of the BUDDY BELT from Line Fork, Kentucky; "My invention is unique because it makes riding more comfortable and easer to hold on."

This patent-pending intention fulfills the need for enhanced passenger stability and safety on motorcycles and ATVs. Would help improve safety, comfort, and balance.This would keep the extra rider stabilized, supported, and comfortable while also making machine operation more enjoyable for the operator. This innovative product would be lightweight, affordable, reliable, adjustable, and attractively-styled.

