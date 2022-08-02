Dr. Jennifer Strickland Fowler joins Destination Pet as CEO to lead the company's next phase of growth.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Pet, one of the largest connected care pet companies in the U.S., announced today that Dr. Jennifer Strickland Fowler has joined the company as its Chief Executive Officer to lead its next phase of growth. Dr. Fowler, a veteran of the human health industry, most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer for Tenet Physician Resources, a division of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE: THC). She started in her new role on Aug. 1, 2022.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Fowler to the Destination Pet team," said Stefan Linn, Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner of L1 Health. "Dr. Fowler has a track record of building operational capabilities and growing companies through acquisitions. With her experience, she is well positioned to accelerate our growth and scale up our service infrastructure to extend our leadership position in the industry."

Before Dr. Fowler joined Tenet, she served as Chief Executive Officer of Millennium Health, turning around operations and accelerating growth. She has also held executive leadership roles within Millennium Health in Medication Monitoring and Genetics, and roles in Plus Delta Technologies and Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

As a registered Pharmacist, Dr. Fowler began her career as a Pain Management and Palliative Care Specialist at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and later as Clinical Pharmacist at Helios Pain and Psychiatry Center. She earned her Prepharmacy degree and Doctor of Pharmacy degree at the University of Florida.

"I am thrilled to join the Destination Pet team," said Dr. Fowler. "Destination Pet has an incredibly unique position in the pet industry, bringing connected care together seamlessly for pet parents. As we continue our growth trajectory, I am excited to foster a culture of innovation and expand Destination Pet across the United States. I can't wait to help elevate the loves and lives of pet families with the Destination Pet team."

About Destination Pet

Destination Pet is a leading pet services company combining pet and medical care and operating in 23 states across the United States. Focused on the complete well-being of the pet, the company's connected care approach delivers high quality pet care and a streamlined customer experience for pet parents. With convenient access points, Destination Pet's extensive services include veterinary medicine, overnight and day care, grooming, and training. Destination Pet is led by a world-class management team with more than a century of combined pet care experience and a legacy of innovation in the industry. For more information, please visit www.destinationpet.com

