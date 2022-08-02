BioLife Solutions to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on August 9, 2022

BOTHELL, Wash., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS), a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapies ("CGT") and broader biopharma markets, today announced the Company's second quarter 2022 financial results will be released after market close on Tuesday, August 9th. The Company will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:30pm ET (1:30pm PT) that day. Management will provide an overview of the Company's financial results and a general business update.

To access the webcast, log onto the Investor Relations page of the BioLife Solutions website at https://www.biolifesolutions.com/earnings. In addition, the conference call will be accessible by dialing toll-free (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers and (646) 307-1963 for international callers. The conference ID number is 2389359. A webcast replay will be available approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on https://www.biolifesolutions.com/ for 90 days.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions is a leading supplier of class-defining bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy and broader biopharma markets. Our tools portfolio includes our proprietary CryoStor® and HypoThermosol® biopreservation media for shipping and storage, the ThawSTAR® family of automated, water-free thawing products, evo® cold chain management system, high capacity cryogenic storage freezers, Stirling Ultracold mechanical freezers, SciSafe biologic storage services, and Sexton Biotechnologies cell processing tools. For more information, please visit www.biolifesolutions.com, www.scisafe.com, www.stirlingultracold.com, or www.sextonbio.com and follow BioLife on Twitter.

