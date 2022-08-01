WEMADE Signs MoU With Blockdaemon To Support The Growth And Development Of WEMIX 3.0 Ecosystem

Wemade and Blockdaemon team up to support the growth and development of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem

Blockdaemon joins the Wemix Node Councip Partnership (40 WONDERS)

Under the agreement, Blockdaemon to provide node infrastructure for a strategic expansion of technical, advisory and security terms

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wemade, a pioneer in game development, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Blockdaemon, the leading global institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company, to support the growth and development of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem.

Blockdaemon became the 7th member of the Wemix Node Council Partnership (NCP), also known as the 40 WONDERS following Wemade, Klaytn, Naver Cloud (NC), Logtu Game, Kakao Games, and SK Square. Blockdaemon, as a core infrastructure platform, will become one of the key decision-makers in the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and a driver for efficient decentralization of Wemade's own blockchain mainnet. The terms of the MOU allow for a strategic expansion of technical, advisory, and security terms.

Established in 2017, Blockdaemon's complete 'node stack' supports over 55 protocols, including 31 proof-of-stake protocols such as ETH 2.0, Polkadot, Tezos, Polygon/Matic, Cardano, and NFT API functionality from its Ubiquity API Suite, while providing additional services such as node infrastructure, staking, payments, and API access to on-chain data. With the recent announcement of their ISO 27001:2017 certification, the recognition of a gold-standard information security system, Blockdaemon continues to add to their robust 'security first' approach to enable companies to start, grow and scale their crypto offerings.

"WEMIX3.0 is currently partnering with many global companies and projects to join the node council partners, so we are very happy to welcome Blockdaemon and its world-class blockchain infrastructure specialists," said Henry Chang, CEO of Wemade. "With 100% fully-reserved stablecoin WEMIX$ and transparent node councils, we will expand to a more sustainable and open mainnet."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Wemade in support of WEMIX3.0 and we look forward to helping the Wemade community further solidify and strengthen the WEMIX ecosystem, helping set them up for their long-term growth strategies," says Andrew Vranjes, Blockdaemon APAC GM and VP of Sales.

Wemade, founded in February 2000, is a gaming company based in South Korea. With its flagship game, The Legend of Mir 2, it has maintained its reputation and popularity to this day. Currently it's servicing games on an open blockchain gaming platform WEMIX and issuing its key currency, the WEMIX Token. Through WEMIX3.0, it plans to build a platform-driven, service-oriented mega-ecosystem where the mainnet, WEMIX PLAY, WEMIX DeFi Service and a DAO-based platform, NILE co-exist.

From July 1, Wemade has been undergoing tests to stabilize the WEMIX3.0 platform. It plans to launch the mainnet after multiple verifications of the testnet.

