Quinnox named a Strong Performer in Modern Application Development Services by Independent Analyst Firm

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinnox announced today that Forrester had named it a Strong performer in Modern Application Development in its recent report entitled The Forrester Wave™: Modern Application Development Services, Q3 2022. Quinnox received the highest score in the current offering category.

"From a technical perspective, Quinnox shines across most of the current offering criteria," writes author Diego Lo Guidice, Vice President, Principal Analyst. These include modern development and delivery services with agile, product development, DevOps, SRE and automation, architecture API and microservices, continuous testing, cloud-native, AI and data, case history examples, metrics, methodologies, frameworks and software, and vertical industry knowledge. Quinnox also showed an in-depth grasp of the practices involved with the technologies.

"To us, Forrester's independent assessment reflects Quinnox's ability to deliver breakthrough impact with sustainable value through Modern Application Development," said Ravi Sundaram, Chief Strategy Officer, of Quinnox. "We believe the research strengthens our guiding principles: build solutions using cutting-edge technology, take a 100% technology agnostic approach, rapid time-to-value for customers, and improve overall client value. These principles capture Quinnox's true differentiation as the most relevant IT partner and how we deliver game-changing transformation for our clients."

Forrester's 28-criteria evaluation of modern application development services providers "identified the 14 most significant ones and researched, analysed, and scored them. This report shows how each provider measures up and helps technology architecture and delivery professionals select the right one for their needs."

Quinnox scored a 4.33 in the current offering category, the highest among all evaluated vendors. "This shows us that Quinnox's investments in building its technology capabilities have been as per the technology trends," said Akshay Deshpande, CTO of Quinnox. "Our continued focus is on ensuring we have the best resources and capabilities to help our clients to differentiate themselves in their markets and accelerate their growth by delivering unmatched employee and customer experiences."

Additional Findings in the Forrester report about Quinnox

' Quinnox MAD solutions focus on four principles: cutting-edge technology, a 100% technology-agnostic approach, rapid time-to-value, and overall client value. Quinnox is faithful to those principles, with a superior innovation roadmap and planned enhancements. '

' The vendor has an impressive level of AI infused in its software assets, some of which can turn into products (e.g., Qyrus test automation). '

About Quinnox:

Quinnox is your agile, business-results-driven digital technology partner. With the power of human and applied intelligence, we simplify business processes, improve customer experiences and create exceptional business value for forward-thinking enterprises. Our data-driven digital solutions unlock the hidden potential of your business across your digital value chain, helping to accelerate success today and tomorrow. We are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a presence across geographies including UK, Germany, UAE, and India.

