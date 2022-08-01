Maxi-Matic Lawsuit Filed in North Carolina

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of pressure cooker explosions. The firm has represented over 500 clients who have been severely burned by exploding pressure cookers designed and sold by numerous manufacturers.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint against manufacturer Pick Five Imports, on behalf of Kimberly Harbin, a resident of Canton, North Carolina, alleging that Ms. Harbin's Maxi-Matic pressure cooker exploded during normal use due to a defective and unsafe lid locking mechanism.

The Maxi-Matic pressure cooker explosion left Ms. Harbin with "serious and substantial burn injuries" after the steaming-hot contents of the cooker were explosively projected onto her when she attempted to open the lid. The explosion happened despite Maxi-Matic's claims of "safety," including the contention that the unit cannot open while its contents are still under pressure. The Complaint alleges Maxi-Matic "put profit ahead of safety by continuing to sell its pressure cookers to consumers" and failing to warn consumers or recall its defective product.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress and Anna R. Rick of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

