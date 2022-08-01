Felecia Pryor Joins Deere & Company as Senior Vice President & Chief People Officer

MOLINE, Ill., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) announced today that former BorgWarner and Ford Motor Company executive, Felecia Pryor will join its senior leadership team as Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer effective August 15.

In this newly created role, Pryor will have responsibility for the company's human resources, labor relations, enterprise security, aviation, and brand and communications functions. She will report directly to John May, Deere & Company chairman and chief executive officer.

Pryor joins Deere with nearly two decades of experience in human resources and related fields at BorgWarner, Inc., and Ford Motor Company. In her most recent position, she was executive vice president and chief human resources officer at BorgWarner. Earlier, she was vice president of human resources at the company's Morse business unit. Pryor previously spent 16 years at Ford, where she was global human resources director and served in executive roles in Thailand and China. She earlier held human resources and labor relations positions at various Ford assembly plants and at the company's financial-services unit.

"Over the course of her career, Felecia has compiled an impressive record of achievement in a range of HR-related areas and is well-known for her expertise in diversity, equity and inclusion, talent development, executive compensation, performance management, succession planning, and employment law," said May, Deere's chairman and CEO. "Felecia will play an instrumental role in helping us achieve the company's strategic ambitions, strengthen the John Deere brand, and attract and retain top talent."

