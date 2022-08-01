Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors Launches Behavioral Healthcare Group

CHICAGO, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors ("Blueprint") announced today it is launching a Behavioral Healthcare advisory group to join its existing offerings of Seniors Housing and Care, Medical Office, and Capital Markets. Industry veteran Andrew Sfreddo will serve as Head of Behavioral Healthcare, and fellow behavioral healthcare real estate veteran, Shane Harmon , will serve as Senior Director.

In 2020, behavioral healthcare accounted for $90.5B of U.S. market value and is on track to reach $132.4B by 2027 – a 5.3% compound annual growth rate. Blueprint attributes the rapid growth to increased state and federal funding and legislative efforts for mental healthcare services in the U.S.

"We are at a pivotal moment where we're seeing a culmination of factors rapidly increase the need for behavioral healthcare facilities and operations throughout the U.S." said Andrew Sfreddo, Head of Behavioral Healthcare. "Our expansion will support government efforts and provide patients and providers access to high-quality behavioral healthcare centers across the country."

Blueprint's model of delivering best-in-class services has earned them recognition as the most active advisor in the seniors housing and care space for five consecutive years. Together, Sfreddo and Harmon, add a combined 40+ years of healthcare real estate and private equity experience, with 10+ years of dedicated behavioral healthcare experience.

"It's an exciting and humbling opportunity to play a part in modernizing and expanding mental healthcare services nationwide. With Sfreddo's leadership and Blueprint's proven track record, we are in an excellent position to serve our existing clients and forge new and impactful relationships throughout the space," said Steven Thomes , Executive Managing Director and Head of Business Development.

Shane Harmon, Behavioral Healthcare Senior Director added, "Our unparalleled access to healthcare capital and facility inventory will allow providers to attract growth capital and mobilize new facilities without any of the hurdles seen before."

About Blueprint

Chicago-based Blueprint was founded in 2013 with a mission to elevate healthcare real estate brokerage through collaboration and data. They have since become the most active advisor in the seniors housing and healthcare space, with a proven track record of more than 530 transactions valued at over $8.7 billion. The company's proven model intersects broad market coverage with unrivaled analytics. In addition to its expansion into Behavioral Healthcare, Blueprint has comprehensive industry expertise in skilled nursing, seniors housing medical office, and capital markets.

