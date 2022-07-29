KIA IS MOST AWARDED BRAND IN J.D. POWER 2022 AUTOMOTIVE PERFORMANCE, EXECUTION, AND LAYOUT (APEAL) STUDY

Latest Accolades Recognize Customer Satisfaction with Exemplary Engineering in New Models

Kia's first dedicated EV, the EV6, ranked number one in the Compact SUV segment

Carnival MPV earned top spot in the Minivan segment

K5 wins the Midsize Car segment

APEAL award follows Kia's ensemble of models recognized among top performers in J.D. Power Initial Quality Study

IRVINE, Calif., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America has earned three J.D. Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) awards, including one for the all-new EV6, Kia's first dedicated EV and first step toward the brand's transformative 'Plan S' global electrification strategy. The electric crossover took the top spot in the Compact SUV segment, while the Carnival MPV and K5 each won their respective segments. The announcement follows the Forte being crowned number one in the compact car segment in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

"As part of our recent brand transformation, we have repositioned ourselves as a symbol of challenge and innovation to develop products that rise above world-class," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "These three APEAL awards reinforce how we've transformed ourselves to be a leader not only in automotive, but also in electrification and mobility given the high marks the EV6 has received since its arrival to market."

The J.D. Power APEAL study measures new-vehicle owners' overall satisfaction with their vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership. The study asks vehicle owners to consider 40 attributes divided into 10 experience groups. J.D. Power then aggregates the responses to generate an overall APEAL score on a 1,000-point scale.

Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electrified vehicles sold through a network of over 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

