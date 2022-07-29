KD Hall Recognized by 4x Champion Seattle Storm for Empowering Women and Girls

SEATTLE, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Storm recognized KD Hall during a halftime ceremony on July 24 as part of their Believe in Women Night presented by Symetra. Hall was joined by Ljeoma Oluo and Joycelyn Thomas. The event is part of Force4Change, the franchise's social justice platform.

KD Hall Ceo and Co-Founder of KD Hall Foundation expressed great appreciation for the honor by the WNBA Seattle Storm for tireless work in the community for KD Hall Foundation. (PRNewswire)

KD Hall honored by WNBA Seattle Storm for empowering Women and Girls throughout the State of Washington and Nigeria.

During the halftime ceremony, the trio was welcomed at half-court by Dawn Trudeau, Seattle Storm co-owner, Alisha Valavanis, Storm President and CEO, Crystal Langhorne, Storm Director of Community Engagement, and Trinity Parker, Symetra SVP and Chief Marketing Officer.

Hall is the founder and CEO of KD Hall Communications and KD Hall Foundation. For the past 16 years, she has earned a reputation for excellence in client-focused communications and integrated marketing. Through the foundation, Hall has created programs to help women and girls prepare for the future and the workforce including Women on the Rise, College Ambassador Program, and Girls on the Rise. The eight-week Girls on the Rise leadership program builds critical thinking skills, celebrates identity, and self-efficacy through curriculum and experiential learning created around ten core competencies that are foundational to thrive anywhere from the classroom to the workforce, and in the community.

"I enjoyed being a part of such a strong and inspiring group of people who share common goals and aspirations. Hearing different stories and perspectives helped my own understanding and the assignments helped me learn more about myself." said Girls on the Rise participant.

She is an affiliate professor at the University of Washington, a board member at Business Impact Northwest, and a member of the board of governors for the Northwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

"I am honored to accept this award on the behalf of all women and girls who are rising throughout the state of Washington and beyond," said KD Hall. "They have embraced our mission and programs to lift and climb together. I also dedicate this recognition to my mother, Brenda Baker, who reared and raised six children including five daughters, along with my father."

Visit KD Hall Foundation to learn more about programs to help women and girls.

For more information about the program and to learn about this year's honorees visit Believe In Women - Seattle Storm (wnba.com) .

