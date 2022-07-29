GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAIPEI, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the second quarter of 2022, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.36 million, with a gross profit $0.77 million, an operating loss of $0.84 million and the net loss of $1.13 million. Total revenues decreased by 11.8% if compared to the previous quarter.

The decrease in revenues was mainly as a result of a weaker consumer sentiment on entertainment, which was undermined by inflation, downturn in financial markets, and an unprecedented COVID-19 upsurge in Taiwan.

"The first half of 2022 had posed challenges for us," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "nonetheless, we managed to minimize the adverse impacts to our business and continued making progress in improving our products and services."

Second Quarter Overview

Operating revenues decreased by approximately 11.8% quarter-on-quarter, to $1.36 million from $1.55 million in last quarter, but increased by 11.3% year-over-year from $1.22 million the same period last year. The decrease from last quarter was mainly due to reduced consumer spending on entertainment amid a worsening economic environment.

Gross profit decreased by 14.1% to $0.77 million from $0.90 million in last quarter, and increased by 22.3% compared to $0.63 million in the same period last year.

The net asset value was $4.46 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on browser/mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Second Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 2Q22 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except

per share amounts)

2Q22



1Q22



Change (%)



2Q22







2Q21



Change (%)

Revenues



1,363





1,546





-11.84 %





1,363









1,225





11.27 %

Gross Profit



774





901





-14.10 %





774









633





22.27 %

Loss from Operations



(844)





(828)



NM





(844)









(1,079)



NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(1,131)





(1,099)



NM





(1,131)









(836)



NM

Net Loss Per Share Attributable to

GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.10)





(0.10)



NM





(0.10)









(0.08)



NM

EBITDA (A)



(1,190)





(1,154)



NM





(1,190)









(911)



NM

Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted

Cash



39,631





40,534





-2.23 %





39,631









43,650





-9.21 %



NM= Not Meaningful (A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Second-Quarter Financial Results

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of 2022 decreased by 11.8% quarter-on-quarter to $1.36 million from $1.55 million in last quarter, but increased by 11.3% year-over-year from $1.22 million the same period last year.

Consolidated gross profit was $0.77 million , decreased by 14.1% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 22.3% year-over-year.

Consolidated loss from operation of the second quarter of 2022 was a loss of $0.84 million , comparable to the operating loss in the first quarter.

Net loss in the second quarter of 2022 was $1.13 million , increased slightly from a net loss of $1.10 million in the first quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the second quarter of 2022 amounted to $39.6 million , decreased by 2.2% from $40.5 million as of the end of the first quarter.

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounted to $39.6 million, or $3.59 per share, as of June 30, 2022.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of July 29, 2022. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of digital entertainments, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"In the second half of 2022, we will be committing ourselves to boosting the productivity of our products and services by enhancing customer loyalty to our platforms, and expanding customer base with effective marketing strategies," stated GigaMedia CEO James Huang.

Meanwhile, our management continues exploring possibilities of expanding our business through strategic investments to create greater shareholder value. And the recent upheaval in the global capital market may exhibit a chance of acquiring quality assets at a discount, for which we will pursue promising investment opportunities prudently but boldly.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the second quarter 2022 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2022 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Six months ended





06/30/2022



03/31/2022



06/30/2021



06/30/2022



06/30/2021





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Operating revenues







































Digital entertainment service revenues



1,363,287





1,545,575





1,224,749





2,908,862





2,671,025

Other revenues



—





—





—





—





—







1,363,287





1,545,575





1,224,749





2,908,862





2,671,025

Operating costs







































Cost of Digital entertainment service

revenues



588,907





644,369





591,687





1,233,276





1,247,444

Cost of other revenues



—





—





—





—





—







588,907





644,369





591,687





1,233,276





1,247,444

Gross profit



774,380





901,206





633,062





1,675,586





1,423,581

Operating expenses







































Product development and engineering

expenses



320,965





322,438





373,057





643,403





718,955

Selling and marketing expenses



376,899





435,205





376,914





812,104





773,947

General and administrative expenses



920,189





971,101





960,474





1,891,290





1,906,666

Other



712





226





2,103





938





4,703







1,618,765





1,728,970





1,712,548





3,347,735





3,404,271

Income (loss) from operations



(844,385)





(827,764)





(1,079,486)





(1,672,149)





(1,980,690)

Non-operating income (expense)







































Interest income



66,575





62,835





80,184





129,410





158,779

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(380,540)





(339,131)





163,139





(719,671)





113,782

Changes in the fair value of an instrument

recognized at fair value



11,138





—





—





11,138





—

Other - net



16,349





4,922





176





21,271





(2,633)







(286,478)





(271,374)





243,499





(557,852)





269,928

(Loss) Income from continuing operations

before income taxes



(1,130,863)





(1,099,138)





(835,987)





(2,230,001)





(1,710,762)

Income tax benefit (expense)



—





—





—





—





—

(Loss) Income from continuing operations



(1,130,863)





(1,099,138)





(835,987)





(2,230,001)





(1,710,762)

Net (loss) income



(1,130,863)





(1,099,138)





(835,987)





(2,230,001)





(1,710,762)

Less: Net loss attributable to

noncontrolling interest



—





—





—





—





—

Net (loss) income attributable to

shareholders of GigaMedia



(1,130,863)





(1,099,138)





(835,987)





(2,230,001)





(1,710,762)

(Loss) Earnings per share attributable to

GigaMedia







































Basic:







































(Loss) Earnings from continuing

operations



(0.10)





(0.10)





(0.08)





(0.20)





(0.15)

Loss from discontinued operations



0.00





0.00





0.00





0.00





0.00







(0.10)





(0.10)





(0.08)





(0.20)





(0.15)

Diluted:







































(Loss) Earnings from continuing

operations



(0.10)





(0.10)





(0.08)





(0.20)





(0.15)

Loss from discontinued operations



0.00





0.00





0.00





0.00





0.00







(0.10)





(0.10)





(0.08)





(0.20)





(0.15)

Weighted average shares outstanding:







































Basic



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235

Diluted



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET





06/30/2022



03/31/2022



06/30/2021





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets























Current assets























Cash and cash equivalents



39,317,946





40,221,362





43,350,182

Accounts receivable - net



192,716





245,742





282,780

Prepaid expenses



574,021





728,280





242,488

Restricted cash



312,746





312,772





300,000

Other receivables



42,222





21,143





52,422

Other current assets



144,983





151,560





154,622

Total current assets



40,584,634





41,680,859





44,382,494



























Marketable securities - noncurrent



10,322,000





10,322,000





10,000,000

Property, plant & equipment - net



70,913





79,266





48,349

Intangible assets - net



6,718





9,166





9,625

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



249,965





299,117





73,762

Other assets



2,155,254





2,322,368





2,586,685

Total assets



53,389,484





54,712,776





57,100,915



























Liabilities and equity























Accounts payable



31,757





47,916





44,870

Accrued compensation



268,124





188,353





279,896

Accrued expenses



1,104,625





1,436,606





1,138,777

Unearned revenue



824,361





890,395





930,026

Other current liabilities



819,888





820,580





787,009

Total current liabilities



3,048,755





3,383,850





3,180,578

Other liabilities



1,064,777





1,262,455





1,636,271

Total liabilities



4,113,532





4,646,305





4,816,849

GigaMedia's shareholders' equity



49,275,952





50,066,471





52,284,066

Noncontrolling interest



—





—





—

Total equity



49,275,952





50,066,471





52,284,066

Total liabilities and equity



53,389,484





54,712,776





57,100,915



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Six months ended





06/30/2022



03/31/2022



06/30/2021



06/30/2022



06/30/2021





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA







































Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



(1,130,863)





(1,099,138)





(835,987)





(2,230,001)





(1,710,762)

Depreciation



5,472





5,764





2,920





11,236





4,822

Amortization



2,125





2,239





2,242





4,364





4,252

Interest income



(66,574)





(62,835)





(80,184)





(129,409)





(158,779)

Interest expense



—





—





—





—





—

Income tax (benefit) expense



—





—





—





—





—

EBITDA



(1,189,840)





(1,153,970)





(911,009)





(2,343,810)





(1,860,467)



