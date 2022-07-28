Century Living Announces 227-Unit Verona Apartment Project in Highlands Ranch, CO

Boasting resort-style amenities and trail access, apartments are anticipated to open in the second half of 2023

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS), a top 10 national homebuilder and industry leader in online sales, announced that Century Living—the Company's fast-growing national multifamily division—has broken ground on its 227-unit Verona Apartments project in Highlands Ranch, CO.

Steps from the Highline Canal Trail network and adjacent to major arterial roadways—allowing easy access to Denver's largest employment hubs and the broader metro—the project will feature lavish amenities, thoughtful apartment interiors with smart home features, balconies on all units, plus select units with scenic views of the mountains. The multifamily development is anticipated to open and begin lease-up in the second half of 2023.

"With this project, we're continuing to build on our mission of delivering high-quality multi-family developments with exceptional livability," said Jim Francescon, President of Century Living. "Verona's prime location and resort-style amenities reflect our commitment to a best-in-class, full-lifestyle experience for renters in the Denver Metro area."

UNITS:

120 1BR units

78 2BR units

29 3BR units

Average unit size: 1,033 square feet

AMENITIES:

71-mile trail network

25-yard lap pool and spa

Resort-style fitness center

Private work pods

Outdoor kitchen

Rooftop deck

Expansive 4,500-square-foot dog park

Managed Wi-Fi

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS) is a top 10 national homebuilder, offering new homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding — including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Colorado-based company operates in 17 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit www.centurycommunities.com.

