MHC Included in Leader Quadrant of 2022 CCM-CXM Aspire Leaderboard

MINNEAPOLIS, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MHC, a global enterprise automation software solutions provider, has been named as a Leader on the 2022 Aspire Leaderboard for Customer Communications Management (CCM) and Customer Experience Management (CXM) vendors. It's the second year MHC has been positioned as a Leader within the Aspire Leaderboard report for their customer communications platform EngageCX.

MHC EngageCX is packaged with several modules and business apps that enable organizations to configure end-to-end mass communication solutions in the cloud or deployed in a hybrid or on-premises model. The MHC EngageCX platform is cost-effective for customers given how it is built on open standards and comes with extensive integration capabilities out-of-the-box. The platform's capabilities are dynamic and modular, enabling solution teams to easily embed some or all of its communication services into a wider ecosystem of solutions.

MHC performed particularly well in the mid-market space within the report. With the comprehensive capabilities to compete among the most prominent CCM vendors, what sets MHC apart is their agility and personalized approach. In the 2022 report, Aspire noted "MHC's dynamic capabilities are second-to-none and its modular product portfolio makes it very adaptable to customer needs."

"Delivering effective communications reliably and efficiently is a critical part of any organization's operations, yet we also know organizations don't have one-size-fits-all requirements. The value and strength of EngageCX is its flexibility and scalability to fully support our customers' unique needs as they grow and evolve," says MHC CEO Gina Armada.

The Aspire Leaderboard is published by consulting firm Aspire Customer Communications Services. Assessment scores are generated by analyzing more than 1,200 data points relating to a company's platform strength, software capabilities, strategic direction, benefits, and other features.

"MHC's modern CCM platform has customer-centricity at its heart, enabling it to empower customers to meet their evolving business goals," commented Kaspar Roos, CEO & Founder of Aspire. "While EngageCX is a very rounded suite in itself, MHC has taken it even further by incorporating it within its newly developed MHC NorthStar platform, allowing it to serve as a versatile front-end CX layer to back-end automation processes. The new combination delivers a powerful and agile platform that is poised for exciting growth."

The full 2022 Aspire Leaderboard for CCM-CXM is available here.

About MHC

MHC enables organizations to tackle digital transformation with speed and confidence, delivering solutions to automate the creation, capture, and distribution of documents and communications across core business processes. With the world's most flexible end-to-end automation platform, MHC empowers business users to eliminate manual interactions involving their organization's key stakeholders, increase efficiency and agility to achieve operational excellence goals, and strengthen the ever-important relationships with customers and suppliers to drive long-term growth. To learn more visit www.mhcautomation.com.

About Aspire

Aspire Customer Communications Services is a boutique consulting firm specializing in the Customer Communications Management (CCM), Customer Experience Management (CXM), and Customer Journey Mapping (CJM) industries. Through deep market expertise and global insights, Aspire works with Software, Services and Solution providers, and Business Advisories and Private Equity Firms to help them achieve their CCM goals. Find more information about how Aspire is helping organizations navigate the complexities of the customer communications world at http://www.aspireccs.com .

Aspire Disclaimer

The Aspire Leaderboard™ is copyrighted by Aspire Customer Communications Services Ltd. and is based on the findings and opinions of Aspire's consultancy organization. Aspire does not endorse any vendor, product or service included in the Aspire Leaderboard. For tailored RFP support please contact the Aspire team here .

