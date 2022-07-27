Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is Investigating Securities Fraud Claims on Behalf of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) Investors

RADNOR, Pa., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com) is currently investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of investors of Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS) ("Discover Financial").

On July 20, 2022, Discover Financial issued a press release announcing its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 which revealed that the company is suspending its existing share repurchase program because of an internal investigation relating to its student loan servicing practices and related compliance matters. On this news, Discover Financial's stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on July 21, 2022.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

