FMG Takes Leadership Position in Artificial Intelligence Capabilities Through the Acquisition of Vestorly

Agreement expands the all-in-one marketing platform's artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities to improve marketing opportunities for modern financial professionals.

SAN DIEGO, July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG, a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced its acquisition of Vestorly, a company specializing in AI-driven content curation for wealth management firms.

As a trusted leader in the marketing and financial services industry, Vestorly's award-winning content management system uses artificial intelligence to curate personalized content to help financial professionals increase audience engagement.

"Vestorly pioneered the use of artificial intelligence to help financial advisors create an engaging and personalized content experience for their clients and prospects," said Scott White, CEO of FMG. "We're excited to enhance our AI capabilities through this acquisition and look forward to expanding the functionality available to Vestorly's customers by leveraging the full FMG platform. With the integration of this technology, we can apply AI to every aspect of advisor marketing."

No stranger to the benefits of AI, FMG's Curator™ employs similar technology to help financial advisors fuel their content engine and automatically source and personalize their content feed, significantly reducing the time and effort required to engage clients and prospects.

Together, FMG and Vestorly seek to improve the scalability of personalization available to financial professionals by augmenting FMG's already robust, all-in-one solution to include more AI-driven products and features across multiple marketing channels.

"We've long admired FMG for its innovation and market leadership in helping financial advisors leverage marketing to grow their brands and businesses," said Ralph Pahlmeyer, CEO of Vestorly. "The combination of our platform makes perfect sense and will extend capabilities for both of our customer bases. We are thrilled to be part of the clear market leader in advisor marketing technology and excited for what the future holds for our customers."

With this agreement, FMG will acquire Vestorly's client base, reinforcing its leading market share position. The seventh acquisition in six years, the purchase represents a continuation of FMG's expansion strategy.

About FMG

FMG powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction in the 2019, 2020 and 2021 T3 Software Survey Reports, FMG helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices across the United States.

About Vestorly

Vestorly was founded in 2012 to help wealth management firms improve workflows and make business sense of their digital content. Vestorly has been at the forefront of using AI, machine learning and NLP technologies to leverage content across different business activities. It has built a robust and award-winning AI-driven Content Management Engine (CME) that combines the primary components of content marketing and management. Vestorly is headquartered in New York, NY.

FMG Press Contacts

Susan Theder

Chief Marketing Officer

FMG

Susan.Theder@fmgsuite.com

View original content:

SOURCE FMG