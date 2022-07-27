All Energy Solar Takes a Spot on 2022 Top Solar Contractors List

Minnesota-based company recognized nationally by Solar Power World

SAINT PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite concerns over supply chain interruptions, the U.S. solar industry saw record solar and energy storage demand in 2021. All Energy Solar , a solar installation leader in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Massachusetts, and several other states, can attest to this, having its busiest year yet. Solar Power World has recognized the company's success by ranking All Energy Solar on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors list .

The Top Solar Contractors list is developed each year by industry magazine Solar Power World to honor the work of solar installers in the United States. Solar firms in the utility, commercial and residential markets are ranked by the number of kilowatts installed in the previous year. Companies are grouped and listed by specific services, markets, and states.

"The utility-scale solar market, of course, puts up huge installation numbers each year, but the majority of workers in the industry are constructing projects in the commercial and residential markets, which continue to break records," said Kelly Pickerel, editor in chief of Solar Power World. "Over 85% of the companies on the 2022 Top Solar Contractors List primarily work in the residential and commercial sectors, and they all reported closing out the last year in a positive light."

This year, Solar Power World ranked All Energy Solar at No. 30 on the publication's Top Solar Installers List. All Energy Solar came in at No. 33 for Top Residential Contractors with 9.6 megawatts (MW) installed on homes and about 11.45 MW overall in 2021. The company was listed at No. 71 for Top Solar + Storage Installers after placing 1 MW storage capacity. All Energy Solar ranked No. 141 overall.

"Last year was record-setting for All Energy Solar in various ways and we appreciate this recognition from Solar Power World," said Brian Allen, All Energy Solar's co-founder and president. "We're proud of our history of helping homeowners and businesses switch to solar and plan to continue doing so for many years to come."

All Energy Solar is headquartered in Saint Paul, Minnesota, and employs 235 workers across five states. Since 2009, this organization has installed 59.55 MW of solar. Earlier this year, the company completed its 6,000th solar panel installation and hired its 200th employee .

About All Energy Solar

All Energy Solar provides a full-service solar energy integration experience for residential, commercial, agricultural, and government customers looking to make the transition to solar energy. To learn more, visit www.allenergysolar.com .

About Solar Power World

Solar Power World is the leading online and print resource for news and information regarding solar installation, development and technology. Since 2011, SPW has helped U.S. solar contractors — including installers, developers and EPCs in all markets — grow their businesses and do their jobs better.

