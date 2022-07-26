RLDatix Acquires Galen Healthcare Solutions

Best in KLAS solutions provider broadens RLDatix's capabilities across governance, risk and compliance while helping organizations meet complex data regulatory requirements

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the international leader in governance, risk and compliance (GRC) solutions for healthcare, announced today the acquisition of Galen Healthcare Solutions (Galen), the market leader in implementation, optimization, data migration and archival solutions for HIT systems. This acquisition will help organizations meet regulatory requirements for data retention while also ensuring continuity of care for patients throughout their healthcare journey.

Galen is an award-winning, KLAS-ranked healthcare IT company providing high-skilled, cross-platform expertise. Its services and solutions help healthcare organizations meet data retention regulatory requirements by providing immediate access to historical patient data and presenting it in an integrated, seamless fashion in the clinician's established and current workflow. Combined with RLDatix's leading solutions across GRC, organizations will be better equipped to manage, archive and retain legacy data that is crucial for delivering safer care.

"We are thrilled to welcome Galen into the RLDatix family," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "When coupled with RLDatix's leading GRC and workforce management capabilities, Galen's award-winning products and services, commitment to overdelivering on client expectations and unmatched expertise across data management will transform how we think about healthcare operations. We are excited for the future and how together, we will help to make healthcare safer."

"We are excited to join RLDatix during this critical time in healthcare," said Steve Brewer, CEO, Galen Healthcare Solutions. "Combining forces will allow us to provide even more value to our clients and our shared passion for improving healthcare will ensure we continue to be laser focused on helping organizations solve their data management needs for today and prepare for tomorrow."

About RLDatix

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations become safer by providing governance, risk, compliance (GRC) and workforce management technology that drives overall improvement and better outcomes. Our solutions help customers to proactively identify risk,enhance operational efficiency and compliance, and manage their people in the fairest and most effective way to meet care demand. With more than 6,000 customers in over 20 countries, RLDatix is making healthcare safer for patients and workforces around the world. RLDatix is controlled by Five Arrows, TA Associates and Nordic Capital as major shareholders.For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

About Galen Healthcare Solutions

Galen Healthcare Solutions, established in 2005, has partnered with major health systems, hospitals and specialty practices to provide solutions across a full-range of transition services including system support, implementation, and optimization, in addition to data migration and cloud-based legacy system retirement (Run/Migrate/Archive). Galen has been one of Modern Healthcare's Best Places to Work for 9 straight years and has been named by KLAS as the #1 Overall IT Services Firm and the #1 Overall Implementations Services Firm. For more information, visit https://www.galenhealthcare.com.

