Meteor Fireball Rolls Out Superior Video Conferencing Under Highest Online Safety Standards For The Creator Economy

LONDON, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The creator economy and side hustle economy is booming, and a good number of the solopreneurs and startups use their skills to tutor or coach in workshops and seminars, and work with teams and clients spread all over the globe. They are in need of a reliable and secure video conferencing solution.

Pianist and former opera singer turned tech entrepreneur Anita Grace MacDonald rolls out the Meteor Suite for the creator economy with Meteor Fireball. The UK-born independent software business revolutionized the educational technology space for children to provide a safe and state-of-the-art solution for sophisticated online music lessons.

Meteor Fireball stands for superior video conferencing quality in 4K video and Hi-Fi audio quality, added by highest security and privacy standards and a timeout facility equivalent to the software of financial institutions, making it the optimum solution for online tutoring and conferencing. Meteor Fireball is now available to solopreneurs and startups worldwide for a host-subscription of £4.99 /month. Invited guests for video conferencing use the service for free.

MacDonald developed the Meteor Fireball use case and success story with Meteor Tutors, a safe online space that provides the highest safeguarding and privacy standards for academic and vocational tutoring across borders.

"In addition to the highest quality standards I seek for education, the safety of our students was of utmost importance. Virtual spaces carry threats like online bombings. The strong security features we have built in for children and teenagers are now also available to startups who need to distribute sensitive information around the world," MacDonald says. Development of Meteor Fireball and Meteor Tutors kicked-off long before the pandemic, triggered by a blizzard that made it impossible to leave the house.

Secure two-factor-authentication and mobile facial and fingerprint technology to access the video conference provide online safety and secure digital well-being when spreading sensitive information across the globe. "Globalization and technical advancements made remote activities an international standard. For collaborative situations like video conferencing, we now need to take the next step and demand safe online environments," MacDonald resumes.

Meteor Fireball provides a one-stop solution for teaching, coaching or conversing with up to 100 participants at top performance, online safety and smart educational technology features such as the multiple camera setup.

