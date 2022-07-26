Kathie Lee Gifford's THE WAY Brings Bible Stories to Life in Musically-Driven Film

Four-Time Emmy Award Winning TV Personality, Screenwriter and Best-Selling Author Brings Her Latest Work to Movie Theaters Nationwide for a Special One Night Event on September 1st

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fathom Events and Kathie Lee Gifford announce the debut of the new musical production, THE WAY, a special one night event coming to theaters Thursday, September 1 at 7:00pm local time. The film highlights key Biblical stories in a modern way by presenting them with contemporary orchestral arrangements, powerful narration, touching visuals and an all-star group of artists including Nicole C. Mullen, Danny Gokey, Jimmie Allen, Larry Gatlin, BeBe Winans and more.

"I am so excited to bring these extraordinary, epic stories to life on the big screen," said producer Kathie Lee Gifford. "Today's culture tends to view the Bible as an ancient text that is no longer relevant, but my hope is that this film, with modern music and visual storytelling, will reignite the passion for truth in today's culture and in a younger generation."

Watch the trailer for THE WAY here.

Moving stories from the Bible brought to life as you've never seen before written by four-time Emmy award-winning TV personality, actress, and best-selling author Kathie Lee Gifford, and hit songwriters Brett James, Louis York, David Pomeranz, Nicole C. Mullen, and Sal Oliveri. This set of oratorios merges the ancient with the modern - bringing to life biblical stories with contemporary orchestral arrangements, powerful narration, and touching visuals.

Over the course of 4 movements spanning 75 minutes, these pieces revolve around Kathie Lee as our narrator, a symphony orchestra, and a cast of musical stars singing tailor-made roles such as Nicole C. Mullen, Danny Gokey, Jimmie Allen, Larry Gatlin, and BeBe Winans.

Tickets for THE WAY can be purchased online here and at participating theater box offices. For more information on the film visit thewaymusic.com.

Also releasing this fall from best-selling authors Kathie Lee Gifford and Rabbi Jason Sobel is The God of the Way: A Journey into the Stories, People, and Faith That Changed the World Forever (W Publishing, August 30, 2022). Gifford and Sobel partner once again to connect ancient truths to the lives of today's readers in this companion book to the film.

