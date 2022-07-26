Hoag Recognized as Highest Ranked Hospital in Orange County for Top-Quality Care by U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings

Ranked #4 Hospital in Los Angeles Metro Area and #9 in California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report's 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings named Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and ninth-best in California. The rankings also included national rankings in three specialty areas and recognition for Hoag's high performance in 19 specialty procedures and conditions.

The annual Best Hospitals rankings and ratings serve as an important resource to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions and common elective procedures.

"We are grateful to receive this prestigious national designation again in 2022, as it underscores our commitment to innovating on behalf of our patients," said Robert T. Braithwaite, Hoag president and CEO. "Renowned physicians continue to choose Hoag, and they desire to be a part of something special and work with dedicated, compassionate colleagues who are at the top of their fields. This designation is a reflection of our promise to provide access to the best care possible."

Hoag's 2022-2023 rankings included national recognition for specialty services, including:

#33 in Diabetes & Endocrinology

#28 in Orthopedics

#38 in Obstetrics & Gynecology

Additional rankings included high performing (top 10%) in five adult specialties, including Gastroenterology & GI Surgery; Geriatrics; Neurology & Neurosurgery; Pulmonary & Lung Surgery; and Urology, as well as high performing in 19 common adult procedures and conditions, including Aortic Valve Surgery, Back Surgery (spinal fusion), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Colon Cancer Surgery, Diabetes, Heart Attack, Heart Bypass Surgery, Heart Failure, Hip Fracture, Hip Replacement, Kidney Failure, Knee Replacement, Lung Cancer Surgery, Ovarian Cancer Surgery, Pneumonia, Prostate Cancer Surgery, Stroke and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR).

"In addition to providing Orange County with the most advanced care today, Hoag's clinical trials, state-of-the-art technologies and renowned institutes ensures our patients will receive stellar care well into the future," Braithwaite said. "Orange County is home to some of the best care in the world and I'm proud of our clinicians that provide the leadership, talent and dedication which helps make that statement true."

The U.S. News Best Hospitals methodologies in most areas of care are based largely on objective measures such as risk-adjusted survival and discharge-to-home rates, volume, and quality of nursing, among other care-related indicators. To view the full rankings of U.S. News & World Report, visit Best Hospitals.

ABOUT HOAG

Hoag is a nonprofit, regional health care delivery system in Orange County, California. Delivering world-class, comprehensive, personalized care, Hoag consists of 1,800 top physicians, 15 urgent care facilities, 10 health & wellness centers, and two award-winning hospitals. Hoag offers a comprehensive blend of health care services that includes six institutes providing specialized services in the following areas: cancer, digestive health, heart and vascular, neurosciences, women's health, and orthopedics through Hoag's affiliate, Hoag Orthopedic Institute , which consists of an orthopedic hospital and four ambulatory surgical centers. Hoag is the highest ranked hospital in Orange County by U.S. News & World Report and the only OC hospital ranked in the Top 10 in California, as well as a designated Magnet® hospital by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). For more information, visit hoag.org.

