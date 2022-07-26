Clinical Education Alliance Accelerates Primary Care Education Opportunities Through Acquisition of Rockpointe

Merger expands CEA's outreach to community healthcare professionals in underserved areas

RESTON, Va., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clinical Education Alliance (CEA) Holdings today announced the acquisition of Rockpointe Corporation, a premier healthcare education company and provider of accredited continuing education (CE) programs. This acquisition supports CEA's focus on high-science therapeutic areas while allowing an expansion into primary care education.

CEA represents a growing alliance of healthcare professional (HCP) education and insights organizations that together improve patient care through the delivery of clinically relevant, evidence‐based educational activities and turnkey solutions globally.

"We are thrilled to join CEA. This union provides our network of healthcare professionals with expanded educational content and improved access to the industry-leading technology portal. We look forward to exponentially increasing our educational reach nationwide and globally within the CEA network. It is a natural fit that supports our mission of providing quality education to improve patient outcomes," said Thomas Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer of Rockpointe.

Founded in 1995, Rockpointe Corporation is a science-based HCP education company with clinical specialists, industry influencers, and educators dedicated to the design and implementation of innovative accredited CE driven by public health priorities and the needs of HCPs. It provides accredited CE programs to 100+ state medical and specialty societies and a network with 200+ hospitals and health systems. This acquisition greatly expands CEA's reach to community HCPs throughout the United States, including underserved areas.

"Rockpointe has significant scientific talent in core growth areas for CEA with a keen focus on participation in local Chapter Meetings reaching healthcare professionals in underserved communities that will help us keep our finger on the pulse of our learners and their needs. This, in addition to expanding our primary care audience, ensures that we continually expand our shared mission to improve patient care through the HCPs we engage," said Dan Cox, Chief Executive Officer of CEA.

CEA is the HCP education and insights global leader in the development of innovative enduring, virtual, and live education. Integrating personalization and moderated social media, CEA provides education, tools, and resources for the entire healthcare team with the goal of improving patient outcomes. The leadership of CEA have been pioneers in educational design and assessment both in the United States and around the globe for more than 2 decades. For more information, visit ClinicalEducationAlliance.com.

